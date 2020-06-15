Block Club Chicago
It'll be dangerously hot in Chicago.Carlos Lorenzo/Flickr

It Will Hit 90 Degrees In Chicago This Week, And There Will Be A Ton Of Sun

It'll be a warm, sunny week, with temperature rising every day until they hit a peak of 92 degrees Friday.

Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — It could hit 90 degrees in Chicago by the end of the week.

It’ll be a warm, sunny week, with temperature rising every day until they hit a peak of 92 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is expected to get as warm as 74, but that jumps up to 85 degrees Tuesday. Wednesday will hit 88 and Thursday could get as warm as 91 degrees.

Each day is expected to be sunny and rain-free.

Friday — when temperatures will hit 92 degrees — has a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s and more chances for rain.

