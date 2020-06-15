19 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois, 473 More Test Positive

CHICAGO — The state of Illinois reported 19 additional people died from coronavirus for the second straight day, the lowest numbers since April 2.

In addition, 473 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 since the last numbers were released a day ago. There have now been 133,016 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The continued progress in overall infections has allowed Chicago to begin its latest round of plans to cautiously reopen. Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced that bars and breweries can now allow socially-distanced outdoor seating starting Wednesday. In addition, the mayor said the Lakefront Trail can reopen on June 22, but beaches and lakefront parks remain closed.

City officials have said Chicago is on track to progress to Phase 4 of the reopening plan in July. But Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, is urging residents to remain cautious as more businesses reopen and people expand social circles.

