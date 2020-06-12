Protesters To March To Ald. Tunney’s Office To Demand Elected Police Oversight Council

LAKEVIEW — North Siders will march to Ald. Tom Tunney’s (44th) office Friday to demand his support for a democratically elected council to oversee the Chicago Police Department.

The “End North Side Racism” protest begins 5 p.m. across from the 19th District police station, 850 W. Addison St.

The route has yet to be announced, but it will include a stop at Tunney’s office, 3223 N. Sheffield Ave., where protesters will call on him to back the Civilian Police Accountability Council.

The proposed CPAC ordinance, which is sitting in City Council’s Public Safety Committee, has support of 19 aldermen. If Tunney were to back the ordinance, just six more aldermen would be needed for its approval.

“This is the first step in achieving safety and accountability for our Black neighbors,” organizers said on the event page.

A spokesperson for Tunney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The protest is one of two happening in the Lakeview neighborhood this weekend demanding support for CPAC. On Sunday, Black drag performers will lead a march through Boystown in support of Black Lives Matter. Passing the CPAC ordinance is among their demands.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Boystown and Lincoln Park for Block Club Chicago.

