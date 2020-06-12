Police Investigating KKK Graffiti Found In Avondale Friday

AVONDALE — Chicago police are investigating KKK graffiti found in Avondale early Friday morning.

The vandals struck just after 1:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police.

Police said officers arrived to find graffiti spray painted on two different homes. One home had its garage tagged, while the graffiti was painted on the front and on the garage of the second home.

Two of the tags — “KKK house” and “KKK blondie” — were still up on two different garages as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. A Block Club reporter did not find tags on the front of any of the nearby homes.

Graffiti found in the 3100 block of North Central Park Avenue. | Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

Jose Masso, whose garage was hit, said he was surprised by the graffiti.

“It’s a shocker. We’ve lived here probably 20 years and we’ve never even had gang graffiti in our garage, never. This was probably the first time,” Masso said.

But Masso, who lives with his aunt and young cousins, said he’s not worried for him and his family’s safety.

“I think it was some dumb group of people, … someone trying to get attention,” he said. “I think it was some random act.”

