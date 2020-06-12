Police Brutality Protesters Will Ask People To ‘Honk For Justice’ Friday In Jefferson Park

CHICAGO — Activists protesting police violence will ask people to “honk for justice” Friday in Jefferson Park.

The protest is 4-6 p.m. Friday at West Lawrence and North Long avenues, according to a press release. More information is available online.

The protest is part of a series where organizer Jocelyn Prince and others have gone to North Side streets and asked people going by to make noise to show they support ending police abuse and racism.

“We want to bring this issue to white neighborhoods,” Prince said during an earlier protest. “This sort of thing, anyone can do. We’re encouraging everyone to provide some visibility to the movement.”

Protesters will stand in place, holding signs and making noise. Those who participate are asked to wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest series comes in the wake of massive demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

