Planet Access Launches Online Store Monday, Will Reopen For In-Person Shopping Later This Month

LINCOLN SQUARE — Planet Access is launching an online store Monday ahead of reopening later this month.

Planet Access is a boutique at 4727 N. Lincoln Ave. that sells clothes and home decor made with sustainable materials like hemp, organic cotton and recycled fibers.

The online store allows customers to shop with the option of curbside pick-up in Lincoln Square or delivery to to their doorstep with a flat-rate fee.

The boutique is the social enterprise of Search Inc, a nonprofit that offers high-quality services and supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All profits from Planet Access are invested back into Search’s programs.

In February, Planet Access announced it was renovating the storefront for its 10th anniversary with the goal of reopening in April. But those plans were delayed due to the shutdown to help slow the the spread of coronavirus.

The reopening will now happen Wednesday, and the store will follow the city’s guidelines for serving customers during Phase 3 of fighting coronavirus. Customers will be required to wear masks and only eight number of customers will be allowed inside at a time.

With this reopening, Planet Access will also officially become a partner store of California-based Toad&Co, which focuses on sustainable, socially conscious clothing.

This new partnership will allow Search Inc to better fund its critical programs, said CEO Cory Gumm in a statement.

