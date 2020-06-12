Block Club Chicago
Logan Square Group Giving Out 1,000 Free Art Kits, Bringing ‘Art In The Park’ To Your Home

"Canceling 'Art in the Park' was not an option," an organizer said.

LOGAN SQUARE — Unity Park Advisory Council’s annual “Art in the Park” event is taking a new form in the time of coronavirus.

The Logan Square park group is giving out 1,000 art kits so families can create art at home.

“Canceling ‘Art in the Park’ was not an option,” organizer Amie Sell said in a news release. “Finding a way to pull it off during a pandemic was easy with many people wanting to do something joyful and positive for the kids.”

The giveaways are planned for:

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Monroe Elementary School, 3651 W. Schubert Ave.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 20 at Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.

Monday’s giveaway will coincide with Chicago Public Schools’ free meal distribution program. Ald. Ramirez-Rosa (35th) & Cook County Commissioner Luis Arroyo Jr. will be handing out masks at the June 20 giveaway.

Each art kit will come with canvases, paint, brushes, craft supplies, papers, donated stickers and the group’s first-ever “Art in the Park” coloring book.

The theme of this year’s at-home event is “reimagining community.” Organizers are asking children to use the art supplies “to create a vision of the community they’d like to see.”

Families can arrange to have their art on display at future park advisory council events. Organizers are offering contact-less pickup. More details will be posted on the group’s social media pages in the coming months.

