Alex Esparza

La Villita Families Can Get Free Food Saturday At Discount Mall

The giveaway starts 10 a.m. Saturday at Discount Mall Parking Lot, 3115 W. 26th St.

Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

LITTLE VILLAGE — Families in need can get free food Saturday in Little Village.

The Economic Strategies Development Corporation, formerly known as the Eighteenth Street Development Corporation, will pass out food to families starting 10 a.m. Saturday at Discount Mall Parking Lot, 3115 W. 26th St.

The Pilsen-based chamber is working with Ald. George Cardenas (12th), Cermak Fresh Market, Pepisco and other businesses for the drive-up food distribution event.  

Since April, the Economic Strategies Development Corporation has held numerous emergency food distributions in Pilsen, Chinatown and East Side, feeding thousands of families throughout the coronavirus crisis.

