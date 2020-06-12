Kids And Their Families Gathering In Support Of Racial Justice In Humboldt Park Saturday

HUMBOLDT PARK — Kids and their families will gather in support of racial justice in Humboldt Park this weekend.

The event, described as an “outdoor, socially distanced gathering of kid-led expression around racial justice and in defense of Black lives,” will go from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Kids are encouraged to wear yellow and bring signs, instruments, kites, sidewalk chalk and whatever else they’re using to express themselves.

There’s no precise meeting point. Instead, organizers are hoping the “the park will do the work of social distancing” and the noisemakers and yellow outfits will “create a feeling of solidarity” throughout the park, according to Dawn Herrera Helphand, who helped organize the event.

“The idea of this event was to open a space where families can work to organize themselves within their communities and let kids take the lead on how they want to show their solidarity and support,” Helphand said.

