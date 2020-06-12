Block Club Chicago
Volunteers collect supplies during a Chicago Cares drive.Chicago Cares/Facebook

Food, Supply Drive Being Held Saturday To Help West And South Side Families

Chicago Cares is asking people to donate groceries, cleaning supplies and other necessities at three locations Saturday.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

CHICAGO — A volunteer group is collecting supplies that will be given to people in need on the South and West sides.

The group, Chicago Cares, is gathering groceries, baby items, cleaning supplies and more this weekend. It’ll then give the donations to four neighborhood groups, which will distribute them to people in need.

Those who wish to participate can bring supplies 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at one of three drop-off locations.

The locations:

  • Wrigley Field’s Toyota Camry parking lot, 1126 W. Grace St.
  • Chase Bank parking lot, 5813 N. Milwaukee Ave.
  • Chase Bank parking lot, 1200 Ogden Ave. in suburban Downers Grove

What they need:

  • Packaged and canned meals, grocery staples, shelf-stable non-perishables and drinking water (but no frozen items or food that requires refrigeration)
  • Baby items, including diapers, wipes, formula, food, distilled water and powdered milk.
  • Household and hygiene products, including sanitary pads, toilet paper, tissue, dish soap, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, box fans and hand and body soap.
  • First aid supplies and personal protective equipment, including 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, first aid kits, bandages, tape and Band-Aids.
  • Cleaning supplies, including garbage bags, push brooms, rags and sponges.
  • Nothing perishable or in glass bottles.

The supplies will be given to Latinos Progresando in Little Village, Metropolitan Family Services in Fuller Park, Phalanx Family Services in Roseland and North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council in North Lawndale.

Those groups will then give the supplies to people in need in communities “where basic necessities are currently not accessible due to store closures and limited inventory,” according to a Community Cares press release.

The South and West sides were hit particularly bad by recent looting and vandalism, leaving numerous grocery stores and pharmacies closed.

