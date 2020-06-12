Block Club Chicago
Waves crash into a deteriorating barrier wall behind the Windsor Beach Apartments in South Shore, a national landmark since 1978. Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Dangerous 7-Foot Waves, Life-Threatening Currents At Beaches Friday, Officials Warn

The lakefront is technically closed in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the National Weather Service warned people should stay out of the water due to the dangerous conditions.

Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — The city’s beaches will see dangerous waves and currents Friday and Saturday.

The agency has issued a Beach Hazards Statement that runs 1 p.m. Friday through Saturday. It warns waves could hit 4-7 feet, and “dangerous swimming conditions” are expected.

There will be strong rip currents and structural currents, according to the National Weather Service.

People should remain out of water and should not go near structures on the shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will have a high temperature of 68 degrees and will be sunny. It will be breezy with 10-15 mph winds in the afternoon, though gusts could hit 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 60s, but they’re expected to be sunny, as well.

