Dangerous 7-Foot Waves, Life-Threatening Currents At Beaches Friday, Officials Warn

CHICAGO — The city’s beaches will see dangerous waves and currents Friday and Saturday.

The lakefront is technically closed in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the National Weather Service warned people should stay out of the water due to the dangerous conditions.

The agency has issued a Beach Hazards Statement that runs 1 p.m. Friday through Saturday. It warns waves could hit 4-7 feet, and “dangerous swimming conditions” are expected.

There will be strong rip currents and structural currents, according to the National Weather Service.

People should remain out of water and should not go near structures on the shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will have a high temperature of 68 degrees and will be sunny. It will be breezy with 10-15 mph winds in the afternoon, though gusts could hit 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 60s, but they’re expected to be sunny, as well.

Dangerous high waves and strong currents at #LakeMichigan beaches early this afternoon through Saturday evening. Remain out of the water to avoid these potentially life threatening conditions & do not venture out onto shorelines structures or jetties or piers. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/sH2Onun8Pn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2020

