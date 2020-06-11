Block Club Chicago
The 15th annual Wicker Park Fest took place this past weekend. Alisa Hauser/Block Club Chicago

Wicker Park Fest Becomes Latest Chicago Summer Festival To Be Canceled Or Postponed

Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan for reopening Illinois says large gatherings, including concerts, won’t be permitted until Phase 5, which won’t happen until there’s a vaccine, widespread treatment for COVID-19 or no new cases at all.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published
Hannah Alani

hannah@blockclubchi.org

WICKER PARK — The Wicker Park Chamber of Commerce is postponing the 16th annual Wicker Park Fest.

The festival was initially scheduled for July 24-26.

“The organizers of the festival have made the difficult decision to postpone the festival as the quickly-changing nature of near-future state and city government recommendations on public gatherings makes drawing together the elements an event this diverse problematic,” chamber leaders said in a statement Thursday.

The decision comes amid Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision this week to cancel Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago and other large summer festivals.

The West Town Chamber of Commerce also cancelled Do Division Street Fest, West Fest Chicago and Dancing in the Streets in April. (A virtual version of Do Division with live streamed performances will take place June 26-27.)

Chicago has made strides in its battle against COVID-19 recently, as the city has seen declines each day in the number of new cases and people dying. But there are still hundreds more people testing positive for coronavirus every day in Chicago, according to city officials.

In total, 48,725 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,313 people have died from the virus.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan for reopening Illinois says large gatherings, including concerts, won’t be permitted until Phase 5, which won’t happen until there’s a vaccine, widespread treatment for COVID-19 or no new cases at all — which experts predict is months away.

Chicago entered Phase 3 last week. 

