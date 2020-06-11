Rogers Park Restaurant Holds Donation Drive To Benefit Brave Space Alliance’s Coronavirus, Protest Services

ROGERS PARK — A donation drive is letting Rogers Park residents help out a Hyde Park-based organization giving aid to those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic

R Public House, 1508 W. Jarvis Ave., has teamed with local elected officials to host a donation drive for Brave Space Alliance, a Black-led, trans-led organization that has been aiding protesters and those impacted by coronavirus.

Through Sunday, the restaurant is accepting donations that will help those who can’t access food and other needed supplies due to the virus or the property damage that caused the closure of stores throughout the city.

Items being accepted include: ice packs, water, general medical supplies, protective face masks, fresh fruit, peanut butter and jelly supplies, pop tarts, granola, snack bars and paper towels.

If R Public House is not open at the time of arrival, leave the donations at the front door.

The donation drive is being coordinated by Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), Rep. Kelly Cassidy and State Sen. Heather Steans. It will benefit Brave Space Alliance, which is stepping up to help those suffering through the pandemic and the unrest that blanketed some Chicago neighborhoods.

Brave Space Alliance creates programming and provides resources for LGBTQ people on the South and West sides. After the pandemic hit Chicago, Brave Space Alliance opened a crisis pantry to help those who couldn’t make it to stores.

The group has also provided services to residents amid ongoing protests against police brutality, and it is set to launch coronavirus testing to ensure protestors are safe and healthy.

Rogers Park isn’t the only neighborhood helping Brave Space Alliance at this time. Andersonville’s Raygun apparel store is selling a “pride is a protest” t-shirt with proceeds benefit the organization.

