Pilsen Community Market Reopens Outdoor Market At Plaza Tenochtitlán This Weekend

PILSEN — The Pilsen Community Market is heading outdoors for the summer season starting this weekend.

Featuring an array of local Latino-owned businesses, the market will return to Plaza Tenochtitlán, 1821 S. Blue Island Ave. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

The market will run every Sunday for the summer season while adhering to social distancing guidelines under Phase 3 of the city’s reopening plan.

Local vendors and artisans will sell fresh produce, baked goods, prepared food, crafts, gifts and more at the market. During the Sunday event, Food Hero will donate 100 free meals at the market.

Pilsen Fest Director Esmirna García said the market aims to showcase the “diverse, handmade Latino products and vendors from and in support of the surrounding neighborhood.”

Throughout the summer season, the Pilsen Community Market will also feature food trucks and vendors offering eggs, meats, chemical-free produce and more quality foods.

Provided

