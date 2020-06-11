Block Club Chicago
A Pilsen Community Market in 2018. Facebook/Pilsen Community Market

Pilsen Community Market Reopens Outdoor Market At Plaza Tenochtitlán This Weekend

Local Latino vendors and artisans will sell fresh produce, baked goods, prepared food, crafts, gifts and more at the market.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

See more

PILSEN — The Pilsen Community Market is heading outdoors for the summer season starting this weekend.

Featuring an array of local Latino-owned businesses, the market will return to Plaza Tenochtitlán, 1821 S. Blue Island Ave. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

The market will run every Sunday for the summer season while adhering to social distancing guidelines under Phase 3 of the city’s reopening plan.

Local vendors and artisans will sell fresh produce, baked goods, prepared food, crafts, gifts and more at the market. During the Sunday event, Food Hero will donate 100 free meals at the market.

Pilsen Fest Director Esmirna García said the market aims to showcase the “diverse, handmade Latino products and vendors from and in support of the surrounding neighborhood.”

Throughout the summer season, the Pilsen Community Market will also feature food trucks and vendors offering eggs, meats, chemical-free produce and more quality foods.

Provided

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.