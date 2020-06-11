Englewood Residents Can Win $50 For Making A Census Video To Boost Participation

ENGLEWOOD — With Census 2020 response rates still low in Englewood, a neighborhood group is trying to drum up participation with a video contest that will pay winners $50 each.

The “So Fresh Video Contest” is being held by the Residents Association of Greater Englewood, also known as R.A.G.E.

Englewood residents 13 or older can send R.A.G.E. a 15- to 30-second video answering why their neighbors should “rise to be counted.” Those with the best video clips will get a $50 gift card. Entrants younger than 18 must get permission from a parent or guardian to participate.

Entries can be emailed to joinrage@gmail.com or uploaded to Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #risetothecount, #rage and #englewood2020. Winners will be announced weekly on Facebook Live.

Census response rates are still low in Englewood wards. Thirty-six percent of residents in the 6th Ward have sent in responses, and only 33 percent of 20th Ward residents, 32 percent of 16th Ward residents and 39 percent of 18th Ward residents have responded.

Residents can fill out the census online in just a few minutes.

The U.S. Census Bureau counts the country’s entire population each decade as mandated by the U.S. Constitution. The count provides critical data to lawmakers as they distribute billions of federal dollars each year, including funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.

