After Five Years Of Planning, Wicker Park Hyatt Hotel, Rooftop Bar Officially Open

NOBLE SQUARE — The Hyatt Place hotel and its rooftop bar and restaurant open Thursday at the Wicker Park-Noble Square border.

Named Kennedy Rooftop, the bar hours are 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

Located at 1551 W. North Ave. at the intersection of North and Ashland avenues, the hotel borders Wicker Park and is in Noble Square.

Its 99 rooms include two large suites, nine “king” corners, 28 double queens and 60 standard kings. Guests can book online.

Hotels were allowed to remain open under Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay at home order.

The hotel initially planned to open May 16 but was postponed because the hotel still lacked its certificate of occupancy.

Thursday’s opening marks the end of a five-year journey.

The plan for the new hotel was first introduced in August 2015 by property owner George Nediyakalayil. The city’s planning commission approved the project, but residents panned the design, prompting Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) to ask developers to go back to the drawing board.

Hopkins agreed with residents that the planned hotel looked “too suburban.”

“It’s like an office building in Schaumburg!” one man shouted at a 2016 community meeting.

A new architect was hired. The Shell gas station previously at the site was demolished in April 2018. Construction began in May 2018.

Last year, Nediyakalayil told neighbors he anticipated a late 2019 or early 2020 opening.

The hotel is a few blocks south of Walsh Park, at the eastern end of the 2.7-mile Bloomingdale Trail that extends west to Bucktown, Logan Square and Humboldt Park.

Hyatt Place is also about a half-mile east of Wicker Park’s main hub, where The Robey, a boutique hotel, offers 89 rooms. A locally-owned nine-room bed-and-breakfast, Wicker Park Inn, is located nearby at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

