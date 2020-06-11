Block Club Chicago
Alivio Medical Center's Pilsen drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Lower West Side neighborhood in action on Saturday, May 9, 2020. | Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

91 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois As Health Officials Warn Pandemic Far From Over

"We have bent the curve; we absolutely have," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "The question is whether it will stay on that decline."

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

CHICAGO — The head of the Chicago Department of Public Health on Thursday said even though Chicago is seeing fewer new confirmed coronavirus cases, people must continue to get tested and protect each other by wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Chicagoans cannot get complacent and think the pandemic is over, Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday while giving an update on the city’s fight against the deadly virus.

“There were fewer than 200 new cases for today,” Arwady said. “We have bent the curve; we absolutely have. The question is whether it will stay on that decline. … Although we would love to think COVID is over, it is not over.”

Statewide, an additional 766 people tested positive for coronavirus and 91 more people died in the past day. There have now been 130,603 total confirmed cases and 6,185 deaths in Illinois.

Illinois has the fourth highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. behind New York, New Jersey and California. It has the sixth highest number of deaths, behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

There have been 2,313 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Chicago.

As of Thursday, there are more than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chicago, with nearly 300 in intensive care units and nearly 200 on ventilators.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.