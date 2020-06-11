91 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois As Health Officials Warn Pandemic Far From Over

CHICAGO — The head of the Chicago Department of Public Health on Thursday said even though Chicago is seeing fewer new confirmed coronavirus cases, people must continue to get tested and protect each other by wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Chicagoans cannot get complacent and think the pandemic is over, Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday while giving an update on the city’s fight against the deadly virus.

“There were fewer than 200 new cases for today,” Arwady said. “We have bent the curve; we absolutely have. The question is whether it will stay on that decline. … Although we would love to think COVID is over, it is not over.”

Statewide, an additional 766 people tested positive for coronavirus and 91 more people died in the past day. There have now been 130,603 total confirmed cases and 6,185 deaths in Illinois.

Illinois has the fourth highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. behind New York, New Jersey and California. It has the sixth highest number of deaths, behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

There have been 2,313 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Chicago.

As of Thursday, there are more than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chicago, with nearly 300 in intensive care units and nearly 200 on ventilators.

