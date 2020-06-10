South Side Grocer And Pharmacy Still Closed? Here Are Some Open Stores, Plus Where To Get Prescription Help

Updated : June 11

ENGLEWOOD — Some stores in Englewood, Auburn Gresham, and Chatham are still closed after being targeted by looting on the heels of — but separate from — widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The closures have left many South Siders in under-resourced areas without access to their primary options for groceries and prescriptions. Asaiah Butler, co-founder of Residents Association of Greater Englewood (R.A.G.E.), said the communities and businesses are slowly recovering.

“We’re going to get it together,” Butler said.

In the meantime, Block Club Chicago is keeping a list of markets and pharmacies now open for business, including a free resource to help you fill prescriptions this week.

Groceries

Jewel-Osco (four open locations): 87 W. 87th St.; 9400 S. Ashland Ave; 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. (Pharmacy open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.); 443 E. 34th St.

Fairplay, 4640 S. Halsted St

Save-A-Lot, 10700 S. Halsted St.

Mariano’s (two locations): 3145 S. Ashland Ave.; 3857 S. King Drive

Pete’s Produce (two locations): 1411 W. 87th. St.; 1543 E. 87th St.

Pete’s Fresh Market (six locations): 4700 S. Kedzie Ave.; 5724 S. Kedzie Ave.; 4343 S. Pulaski Road; 5838 S. Pulaski Road; 3448 E. 118th St.; 2526 W. Cermak Road

Aldi’s (four locations): 4934 S. Kedzie Ave.; 620 W. 63rd St.; 6621 S Cottage Grove Ave; 12215 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island

County Fair, 10800 S. Western Ave.

One Stop Food & Liquors, 4301 S. Lake Park Ave.

Discount Meat Company, 341 W. 79th St.

Target, 7100 S. Cicero Ave.

Trader Joe’s, 1528 E. 55th St.

Whole Foods (two locations): 5118 S. Lake Park Ave.; 832 W. 63rd St.

Open Produce, 1635 E. 55th St.

Food 4 Less (two locations): 4620 S. Damen Ave.; 12150 S. Pulaski Rd. in Alsip

Pharmacies

Walgreens (seven locations): 5435 S. Kedzie Ave.; 4710 S. Western Ave.; 2351 E. 71st St.; 5874 S. Archer Ave.; 6016 W. 63rd St.; 1554 E 55th St.; 1614 W. 47th St.

CVS (three locations): 1228 E. 53rd St. (Pharmacy hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.); 6315 S. Pulaski Rd.; 11055 S. Western Ave. (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Seniors living in areas affected by pharmacy closures due to looting can get free help this week through Saturday, courtesy of St. James Community Church and 200 Pharmacy.

Elderly residents with diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and respiratory issues can get their prescriptions filled at the pharmacy, 9133 S. Stony Island Ave. Insurance information is required.

People can get their prescriptions filled three ways: calling 773-374-4550, texting 773-373-0044 or emailing meds@200pharmacy.com.

Free Uber rides are also available for residents who call or text 708-947-6611, and those interested in volunteering can sign up via email, James8000@gmail.com or text 708-947-6611.

St. James is accepting donations to defray the cost of the service through Givelify (St. James Community Church), PayPal: St.JamesFinance@gmail.com or check.

