CoLaboratory, a workspace tailored for food and beverage professionals has opened at 1210 W. Lake Street in West Loop Monday.

CoLaboratory, A Food- And Beverage-Focused Workspace, Opens In West Loop

The workspace at 1210 W. Lake St. includes 12 stations with kitchenware and tools for product development and testing, as well as storage space.

Mauricio Peña

WEST LOOP — A workspace for restaurant and bar industry professionals featuring a commercial kitchen and two commercial bars opened Monday in West Loop.

Dubbed CoLaboratory, the two-story workspace at 1210 W. Lake St. is exclusively designed for professionals in the food and beverage industry. 

The 19,623-square-foot workspace includes 12 work stations with essential kitchenware and tools for product development and testing, as well as storage space for equipment and perishable products.

CoLaboratory features space for a range of small- and large-scale meetings and events. CoLaboratory membership includes high-speed WiFi, 24-hour smartphone-activated entry and conference room access.

Membership starts at $450 per month for individual work. Private office spaces start at $1,250 per month. A corporate office membership that seats 25 people or more starts at $8,600 per month. 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all CoLaboratory members must take a health and safety orientation training. People’s temperatures are also being checked before entering.

“We understand that businesses are changing the way they work in the digital era, but people still value human connectivity,” Stuart McCarroll, CoLaboratory founder and CEO, said in a statement. 

“That’s why we carefully planned every detail of the space around flexibility, accessibility, efficiency and connection. In addition, our members are excited to impress their clients in our space without the cost and hassle of having to manage a building such as ours on their own.”

