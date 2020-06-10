Families Can Get $1,000 From The Resurrection Project If They Didn’t Get Stimulus Checks

CHICAGO — Local families who were left out of the federal government’s stimulus check program will soon be able to get $1,000 from the Resurrection Project.

The program, called the Chicago Resiliency Fund, will help people who are undocumented, people who are part of mixed-status families, dependent adults, people experiencing homelessness, people who were formerly incarcerated, college students and more, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday in announcing the program.

People will be able to apply online for the program starting June 22, said Raul Raymundo, CEO of the Resurrection Project. The Resurrection Project partnered with the city to create the program. It’s being funded with a $4 million donation from an anonymous donor and $1 million from the Open Society Foundations.

To be eligible, you have to be a Chicago resident and must not have received a federal stimulus check. If chosen, your household will receive $1,000.

The program is expected to help more than 300,000 Chicagoans, Lightfoot said.

The federal government gave stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per person to families earlier this year in an effort to revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. But many people were left out of that program, including undocumented immigrants.

The city is hoping to help fill that gap with the $1,000 grants.

“We know $1,000 may not go a long way, but it certainly will help in these troubling times so families can stay in their home, put food on the table and pay their utility bills,” Raymundo said.

More information about the fund will be available online.

People who wish to donate to the fund so it can help more people can do so online.

