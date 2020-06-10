9-Month-Old Baby Died In March As A Result Of Coronavirus, Officials Confirm

CHICAGO — Officials have confirmed a 9-month-old Chicago boy who died in March died as a result of coronavirus.

The baby, Joseph Myles, died from pneumonia due to COVID-19 and another coronavirus, NL-63, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Myles died March 23.

Officials announced Myles’ death March 28 but later said they were investigating if COVID-19 had played a role. The Medical Examiner’s Office announced its finding in a Wednesday press release.

The determination confirms Myles is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 infection in Illinois. Prior to this, 12-year-old Ernesto Guzman, of Gage Park, was the youngest person known to have died from the virus.

Myles is among at least 6,095 people who have died from coronavirus in Illinois. Another 78 people died in the last day, the state announced Wednesday.

And another 625 people have tested positive for coronavirus here, meaning 129,837 cases have been reported in Illinois.

import {Runtime, Inspector} from “https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@observablehq/runtime@4/dist/runtime.js”; import define from “https://api.observablehq.com/@chicagoreporter/coronavirus-illinois-historical.js?v=3”; const inspect = Inspector.into(“#observablehq-2f268214”); (new Runtime).module(define, name => (name === “IllinoisNewCaseCovidChartEN”) && inspect());

