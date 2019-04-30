Block Club Chicago
The rolling can shut down traffic Downtown Tuesday. Eric Tendian/CrimeisDown.com

‘Suspicious Object’ Leads Police To Shut Down State Street … But It Was Just A Can Of Chef Boyardee On Wheels

One person was detained related to the object and officers were questioning him.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

DOWNTOWN — Police had to clear a Downtown street on Tuesday due to a suspicious object — only to learn the object was a can of Chef Boyardee attached to skate wheels, naturally.

At noon, officers saw the suspicious object in the street in the 200 block of South State Street, said Officer Michael Carroll, a Chicago Police spokesman. “Out of an abundance of caution,” officers blocked traffic and shut down operations at the nearby CTA Red Line station.

Photos from Eric Tendian, who tweets about crime in Chicago, took photos of the object, which appeared to be a Chef Boyardee can attached to wheels.

Officers investigated the object and spoke to witnesses, then let traffic and trains return to normal, Carroll said.

One person was detained related to the object and officers were questioning him.

The incident led to people sharing jokes about the can online:

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Heartland Cafe Demolished As Beloved Rogers Park Institution Makes Way For Apartment Project

Crews began tearing down the cafe Tuesday as some fans grabbed mementos.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Men Crash Van Into Norwood Park Verizon Store, Torch Van 4 Miles Away, Police Say

The incident happened early Tuesday in the 6300 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.

Englewood, Chatham Primary category in which blog post is published

South And West Side Businesses Get Boost From $25 Million In Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Cash

The fund is an initiative started by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2017 to answer criticism that, despite a Downtown building boom, some neighborhoods were being left behind.