‘Suspicious Object’ Leads Police To Shut Down State Street … But It Was Just A Can Of Chef Boyardee On Wheels

DOWNTOWN — Police had to clear a Downtown street on Tuesday due to a suspicious object — only to learn the object was a can of Chef Boyardee attached to skate wheels, naturally.

At noon, officers saw the suspicious object in the street in the 200 block of South State Street, said Officer Michael Carroll, a Chicago Police spokesman. “Out of an abundance of caution,” officers blocked traffic and shut down operations at the nearby CTA Red Line station.

Photos from Eric Tendian, who tweets about crime in Chicago, took photos of the object, which appeared to be a Chef Boyardee can attached to wheels.

Suspicious package at 247 S State. Street and pedestrian traffic now blocked off. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/Jm1OKEzQCG — Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) April 30, 2019

Officers investigated the object and spoke to witnesses, then let traffic and trains return to normal, Carroll said.

One person was detained related to the object and officers were questioning him.

The incident led to people sharing jokes about the can online:

Artists rendition of suspect. pic.twitter.com/eD5lOo5mkL — Boris & Natasha (@VeryFakeNoose) April 30, 2019

A DePaul class project? Give that student a Chef Boy r D-minus! — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) April 30, 2019

they closed down a downtown street for mobile ravioli https://t.co/jN4P2koF7Q — RIP Sky Pirates (@thejd44) April 30, 2019

Lunch delivery has changed. https://t.co/ECbJeADvn5 — Bargey McBargeface (@BargeChi) April 30, 2019