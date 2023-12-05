Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Duk’s Red Hots To Close After 70 Years, But Another Hot Dog Spot Will Take Its Place
After nearly 70 years in business, the hot dog stand is getting a makeover and a new name, but it will still serve Chicago street food.
Small Streetwear Shops Hit Hard By Crash-And-Grab Crews: ‘It Is Out Of Control’
At least eight businesses have been hit in the last two weeks, police said. The burglars’ tactic: ramming a car through the store’s security gates.
Upcoming Ukrainian Village Migrant Shelter Will Now House Families, City Says
Officials told neighbors this month the facility would be dedicated to single men, prompting some backlash. The shelter is expected to open by Nov. 1.
Lincoln Park Neighbors Split On Sterling Bay Towers As Former Alderman Criticizes Megadeveloper
The proposed apartments are among three projects planned near Lincoln Yards as the megadevelopment stalls due to a lack of funding.
6 Vintage Resellers Coming To West Town With Launch Of Pep Club Vintage Collective
Pep Club includes a vintage shop and studio where resellers can mend and upcycle their wares and make online sales.
West Town’s Dancing In The Streets Festival Announces Lineup For Annual Jam Band And Craft Beer Celebration
WEST TOWN — A street festival highlighting craft beer and jam bands is returning to an industrial stretch of West Town this August with three…
3 South And West Side Nonprofits Awarded $1 Million In Grants For Job Training And Development
GARFIELD PARK — Three local nonprofits are the recipients of $1 million in job development grants from UPS to address health inequities on the South…
Built To Spill, The Regrettes, Speedy Ortiz And More Playing Wicker Park Fest In July
WICKER PARK — Wicker Park Fest is returning at its full pre-pandemic size in July, featuring more than 50 musical acts and 150 local vendors.…