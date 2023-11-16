2023 Neighborhood Print Promotion

They’re back!

Block Club’s 2023 Neighborhood Print subscription special is here!

We’re teaming up with local artist Steve Shanabruch again this year to bring back our most popular subscription deal. Now through the end of the year, ALL subscription purchases (including gift subscriptions and upgrades) include your choice of a WPA-inspired print celebrating the neighborhoods, landmarks and institutions true locals love.

Our biggest-ever lineup now includes 8 new designs, plus two exclusive maps available only to Block Club subscribers through this promotion. Check out all of the prints available here.

See all offers, including subscription rates that don’t include a neighborhood print.

Block Club Chicago is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods. Support from readers like you make our neighborhood reporting possible.

Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all of our daily local news coverage, including our neighborhood newsletters curated by the beat reporters who cover their communities every day.

What You Get As a Subscriber: