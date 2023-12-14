Pilsen, Little Village, Back Of The Yards
Dusek’s Closing Popular Pilsen Restaurant In Thalia Hall After 10 Years
The Michelin-starred restaurant opened in 2013 on the first floor of Thalia Hall.
Your Reporter
Madison covers Pilsen, Little Village and Back of the Yards.
Madison knows the Southwest Side is where to go for the best meals. Whether it’s a torta from Los Comales in Pilsen, chilaquiles from La Catedral Cafe in Little Village, pancakes from Tom’s Place in Back of the Yards or even a cup of elote from a street vendor, she’s going to enjoy it.
Things To Do
Ward Politics
After Violent Brighton Park Migrant Camp Protest, Alderwoman Says Mayor Left Her In The Dark
The alderwoman and other city officials are hosting a meeting about the city’s plans for the winterized tent camp Tuesday.
City Council Vote On Little Free Libraries Regulations Stalls
CITY HALL — An ordinance to regulate where public bookcases such as Little Free Libraries can be built in Chicago was held up by a parliamentary…
‘Little Free Libraries’ On City Property May Soon Require Permits
CHICAGO — A measure to regulate where public bookcases, also known as Little Free Libraries, can be built in Chicago was advanced by a key…
A Neighbor To Know
Pilsen Neighbor Brings Back Luminous Winter Wonderland For Holidays: ‘Who Doesn’t Love Christmas Lights?’
PILSEN — Isabel Hernandez’s favorite holiday is Christmas — and anybody walking by her house can tell. The Pilsen resident decorates her massive 19th Street…
Local Groups
Pilsen Affordable Housing Project Gets Final Approval From City
PILSEN — A Pilsen-based nonprofit received City Council approval Wednesday to build nearly 100 affordable apartments in the neighborhood. Resurrection Project, a social services and…
How to help
Little Village Kids Can Get Free Gifts From Santa And The Grinch Saturday
LITTLE VILLAGE — A nonprofit will give out gifts to kids in Little Village Saturday to help families struggling this holiday season. Instituto del Progreso…