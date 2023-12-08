Featured Story
Where Will Migrants Go When Their 60-Day Shelter Stays Expire? Volunteers Blast City’s ‘Reckless’ Process
Advocates question if the city’s policies will transition people into stable living — and they warn some people may try to return to police districts for help.
Latest News
What To KNow
How To Help Migrants In Chicago As Winter Approaches
CHICAGO — As seasons change and more buses with migrants arrive in Chicago, nonprofits and mutual aid groups need financial help and donated goods now…
How Does The Expansion Of Work Permit Eligibility Affect Venezuelans In Chicago? Here’s What To Know
CHICAGO — Thousands of Venezuelan migrants in Chicago will likely be eligible for work authorization and protection from deportation due to a recent move by…
¿Cómo Impacta La Expansión De La Elegibilidad De Permisos De Trabajo A Los Venezolanos En Chicago?
CHICAGO — Miles de migrantes venezolanos en Chicago probablemente serán elegibles para autorización de trabajo y protección contra la deportación debido a un reciente movimiento…
Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year.
Block Club Chicago y Borderless Magazine siguieron a 10 de los miles de migrantes venezolanos enviados a Chicago como parte de la maniobra política del gobernador de Texas, Abbott, este año.
From City Hall
South Shore Thanksgiving Party An ‘Olive Branch’ Between Longtime Residents, Migrants
Lost Boyz Inc. and the city’s My Chi. My Future. program will host a bilingual Thanksgiving celebration Saturday with free transportation for migrants staying in the area.
Fewer Migrants Are Sleeping In Police Stations As City Increases Shelter Capacity, Bus Arrivals Slow
The city would not answer questions about where 900 people ended up after leaving police stations.
Downtown Alderman, Volunteers Help Migrants Apply For Temporary Protected Status
The permits allow migrants to work and gives them protection from deportation.
More Stories
Downtown Hotel Staff Laid Off As Selina Chicago Is Converted To Homeless Shelter
The city is moving to open a temporary shelter for 116 unhoused people at the boutique hotel, leaving 16 union housekeeping and front desk workers jobless.
Northwest Side Police Officer Collecting Bilingual Books For Migrant Children
Officer Jesus Magallon began the initiative in the spring, and is looking for more partners to help collect and donate books to families staying at shelters, police stations and in tents.
Migrants Sleep Outside In Frigid Temps As City Council Squabbles About What To Do Next
Volunteers say they’re struggling with no clear guidance from the city, and migrants say they’re living a “nightmare.” When asked about the status of his winterized tent camp plan, Mayor Brandon Johnson said, “Winter is not here yet.”