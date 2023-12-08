Featured Story

Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year.

Block Club Chicago y Borderless Magazine siguieron a 10 de los miles de migrantes venezolanos enviados a Chicago como parte de la maniobra política del gobernador de Texas, Abbott, este año.

