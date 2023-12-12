Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Ariel covers Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale.
You can usually find Ariel biking The 606, spending too much money at Steel Petal Press or dining at some of her favorite restaurants, like Celia’s, Wasabi Ramen and La Boulangerie. She also loves spending time at Humboldt Park, a quiet oasis with cute critters and nature.
City Leaders Ramp Up Pressure On Feds To Issue Work Permits For All Immigrants
A resolution urging the federal government to expand work permit eligibility to current undocumented residents passed the city’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights Thursday.
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Narrowly Avoids Censure At Another Chaotic Council Meeting
Mayor Brandon Johnson cast the deciding vote Tuesday not to censure Ramirez-Rosa, who stepped down as council floor leader after trying to physically block Ald. Emma Mitts from attending a meeting last week.
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Steps Down As City Council Floor Leader
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s handpicked floor leader apologized and stepped down after attempting to physically block Ald. Emma Mitts from attending a meeting Thursday.
Logan Square’s The Parlor Is Helping Mutual Aid Groups Support People In Need
The project collects most-needed donations at a central location for volunteers to pick up and distribute to migrants, unhoused neighbors and people in need.
Popular DJ Don Crescendo Killed In Avondale Stabbing: ‘That Man Was Magic’
AVONDALE — Chicago’s queer nightlife community, friends and loved ones are rallying around the family of Donovan Taylor, a popular musician and DJ known as Don…