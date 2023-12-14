Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Better Crosswalks, Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Lincoln, Irving, Damen Crossing
Construction to implement the new traffic pattern will start next year. The design means the six-way intersection will keep its left-turn lanes.
Your Reporter
Alex covers Lincoln Square, North Center and Irving Park.
Alex enjoys grabbing a bite to eat at Territory Kitchen and shopping for records at Laurie’s Planet of Sound in Lincoln Square.
When he’s not reporting and writing, you can typically find him gardening, enjoying a good horror story or cooking.
Bring Chicago Home Advocates Rally To Get Northwest Side Alderpeople On Board With Proposal
A heated rally at Ald. Samantha Nugent’s office had over 50 people who want her to support the ordinance.
Short-Staffed Health Department Aims To Expand Mental Health Services
Alderpeople grilled the department’s acting commissioner during an hours-long hearing Thursday about how officials will fill hundreds of jobs and adjust to a big loss…
Nature Play Space Planned For Edgewater’s Senn Park
A playground featuring scalable logs and stones is planned for the area next to Senn Park’s existing playground, down the street from Senn High School.…
33 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: A Taste Of Soul, Pilsen Brew-Ja Crawl, Yoga In The Sky And More
Usher out October with a bar crawl along 18th Street, a South Side farm fest, a Dark Hollywood tour at Oz Park and more.
North Side Rescue Raising Money To Reunite Teen Facing Homelessness With Her Beloved Dog
The 18-year-old needs a safe place to live for her and her dog, Prince: “He’s the only thing that stuck near me when everything else…