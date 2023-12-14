Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Dirty Laundry’s Hyde Park Pop-Up Closing Soon As Owners Look For A New South Side Home
The “pop-up laundromat” that’s fostered social connection and community events alongside its regular laundry services will close Jan. 7.
Maxwell covers Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore.
You can catch Maxwell in any of the local parks, whether he’s resting under the moonlight at South Shore Nature Sanctuary, reading on a bench in Nichols Park, biking the Lakefront Trail or swatting shots like he’s Ben Wallace at Russell Square Park.
Woodlawn’s Ingleside Plaza Renovation To Get Another Meeting After Neighbors Push For More Input
WOODLAWN — Plans to renovate a Woodlawn plaza will continue to be fleshed out as a small group of neighbors demanded more meetings around the…
South Side Alderman, Activists Call On Mayor To Help Pass South Shore Housing Protections
SOUTH SHORE — Backers of a plan to keep South Shore residents in their homes amid the Obama Presidential Center’s construction are hopeful Mayor Brandon…
Obama Center Gentrification Fears Lead To South Shore Affordable Housing Ordinance Proposal
SOUTH SHORE — South Side organizers who won key affordable housing protections in Woodlawn near the Obama Presidential Center returned to City Hall Thursday to…
Need A Free Coat This Winter? Hyde Park Second-Hand Coat Drive Returns Friday
Hundreds of winter coats and thousands of warm clothing items will be available throughout the day.