OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN; A PURCHASE OR DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: You must be a legal U.S. resident 21 years of age or older physically residing in the 50 United States (includes DC) to enter or win Hamilton Ticket Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”). Residents of New York or Florida are not eligible to enter or win. Employees and their immediate family members (spouse, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those residing in the same household (regardless of whether they are related) of Block Club Chicago NFP (“Block Club”), and of its parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, prize suppliers, distributors, advertising agencies, promotional agencies, and judging agencies (collectively, the “Sweepstakes Parties”) and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, members, employees, agents, assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win. This Sweepstakes is intended for viewing in the United States only and will be construed and evaluated only according to United States law. Do not enter this Sweepstake if you are not located in the United States. Void in New York, Florida, and where prohibited by law.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Sweepstakes entry period begins at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on November 29, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on December 13, 2023 (“Sweepstakes Period”). The winner will be chosen and notified by end of day on December 14, 2023.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter into the Sweepstakes, visit https://blockclubchicago.org/hamilton-ticket-giveaway/ and accurately complete the online entry form.

Entries must be submitted during the Sweepstakes Period. Block Club Chicago is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, corrupted, or misdirected entries. Limit one entry per person, regardless of method of entry. Entries in excess of that limit will be disqualified if discovered by Block Club. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the entrant will be deemed the authorized account holder of the email account used to enter. “Authorized account holder” of an email account is defined as the person who owns the email address associated with the account. Any entry not in compliance with the above and that does not meet the other requirements of these Official Rules will be disqualified. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities. Automatic or pre-programmed entries are prohibited. All received entries are the property of Block Club and are not returnable.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION: Block Club will select the winner(s) by random drawing from among eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of prizes and the number of eligible entries. The winner(s) will be notified by a member of Block Club Chicago’s team via the email provided upon contest entry submission on or before December 14, 2023. Potential winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt. Winner may be required to return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release (TN residents need not sign publicity release) and provide identification (e.g., via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) as well as an IRS Form W-9. Winner will receive a digital ticket transfer within 48 hours of acceptance confirmation. Block Club is not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. If potential winner does not respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, if any prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if potential winner is not in compliance with the Official Rules (including eligibility requirements), and/or if potential winner fails to sign and return any required documents or provide required identification by the deadlines set by Block Club, that potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be selected by random drawing from among remaining eligible, non-winning entrants, time permitting.

PRIZE(S): There is one prize in the Sweepstakes. The prize is two (2) tickets to “Hamilton” at the Nederlander Theatre at 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago, Ill.on December 27, 2023. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $400.

Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. All guarantees and warranties for merchandise prize are subject to the manufacturer’s and/or service providers terms and conditions, and winner agrees to look solely to such manufacturers and/or service providers for any warranty or guarantee claim. Prize is non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalent is allowed except in Block Club’s sole discretion. Block Club reserves the right to substitute prizes of the same approximate retail value. For prizes $600 or more in value, winner’s social security number or taxpayer identification number will be required in order to issue a Form 1099-MISC showing prize ARV as income to winner. Prize consists only of items specifically listed as part of the prize. All costs and expenses not specified herein, related to prize, including but not limited to delivery, installation, service activation fees and other expenses incurred by accepting the prize, are the sole responsibility of the winner. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded.

PUBLICITY RELEASE: Except where prohibited, acceptance of a prize constitutes winner’s consent that his or her name, likeness, voice and/or biographical data may be used for advertising and promotional purposes without limitation and without additional notice, compensation, or consent. Tennessee residents need not so consent.

RELEASE: By entering, entrant agrees to accept and abide by these Official Rules and agrees that any dispute with regard to the conduct of this Sweepstakes, rule interpretation, or award of prize will be submitted to Block Club, whose decision will be binding and final. By entering, entrant agrees to release and hold harmless the Sweepstakes Parties and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives from any injury, loss or damage to person, including death, or property due in-whole or in-part, directly or indirectly, to the acceptance or use/misuse of a prize, participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity, or participation in the Sweepstakes. By entering, entrant agrees to fully release Facebook and acknowledges that the promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook or Instagram.

Sweepstakes Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of these Official Rules, administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of prize(s), including erroneous appearance of qualification for a prize. Block Club assumes no responsibility for computer system, hardware, software or program malfunctions or other errors, failures, delayed computer transactions or network connections, whether human, technical or otherwise in nature. Block Club reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend this Sweepstakes should virus, bugs or other causes beyond its control corrupt the administration, security or proper play of this Sweepstakes. Block Club is not responsible for any injury or damage to any person’s computer or related equipment resulting from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes or downloading any material related to this Sweepstakes. If for any reason Block Club is prevented from continuing with this Sweepstakes, or the integrity and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes is severely undermined by any event including but not limited to fire, flood, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, Block Club will have the right, in its sole discretion, to abbreviate, modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes. If Block Club terminates the Sweepstakes, Block Club will award the prize(s) by random drawing from eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination, provided it is able to do so, and Block Club will announce the cancellation or revision on the Block Club website.

Block Club reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; violates the Official Rules; acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner; or acts in an annoying, abusive, threatening, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Block Club may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Block Club through information technology systems in Block Club’s control, but Block Club will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Block Club to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or other materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern. The Released Parties are not responsible for technical, hardware or software malfunctions, telephone failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete, garbled or delayed electronic communications, whether caused by the sender, by any of the equipment or programming associated with or used in the Sweepstakes that may limit the ability to participate, or by any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that: (1) all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the state or federal courts situated in Chicago, IL, (2) all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including without limitation, lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased. Illinois law, without reference to choice of law rules, governs the Sweepstakes and all aspects related thereto.

PRIVACY: Personally identifiable information that is submitted by entrants will be used to administer the Sweepstakes, select prize winner(s), and fulfill prize(s). The information you provide will be treated and used in accordance with Block Club Chicago’s Privacy Policy accessible at https://blockclubchicago.org/privacy-policy.

SPONSOR: Block Club Chicago NFP, 303 E. Wacker Dr. Suite 2106, Chicago, IL 60601

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH LIVE NATION OR THE NEDERLANDER THEATRE.