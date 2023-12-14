Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Chatham Neighbors, Local Officials Protest Adult Store: ‘Tacky Businesses Aren’t Welcome’
Neighbors joined Ald. William Hall to oppose the opening of the Romance Room on the 75th Street corridor.
Atavia covers Englewood, Chatham and Auburn Gresham.
Ashburn native Atavia Reed grew up spending weekends at Gertie’s Ice Cream and Ford City Mall. These days, you can find her having a cup (or two) of coffee at Kusanya Cafe, typing away at Soul Veg City or basking in the sun at Afro Joe’s. She loves talking about all things film, music and books.
Chatham Mental Health Center Could Open In 2024
Construction on the support center will begin early next year, nonprofit leaders said. Neighbors can begin visiting now for peer-run drop-in services.
Walgreens Will Close Far South Side Store Next Week
The West Roseland location was the only Walgreens pharmacy in the 21st Ward. Neighbors must now “travel over a mile in order to reach the…
Chicago State Unveils $250 Million Plan For 95th Street
A panel of local leaders pitched four projects — modeled after UChicago’s Arts Incubator, Casa Querétaro in Pilsen and other mixed-use buildings — for vacant…
Footwork Saved Her Life. Now, Artist Honors Its Chicago History With Museum Residency
Chatham native ShaDawn “Boobie” Battle will spend her yearlong residency at the National Public Housing Museum creating a multidisciplinary project about the dance form’s evolution…
You Can Help My Block, My Hood, My City Decorate Hundreds Of Homes For The Holidays
Homes and street poles on Martin Luther King Drive will be decorated as part of the organization’s Be A Part Of The Light initiative.
Englewood Organizer Needs Help Feeding 1,000 Neighbors, Migrant Families On Thanksgiving
Deonte Tanner, founder of Servants For Hope, hopes to raise $10,000 to buy groceries for a free holiday giveaway and community dinner.