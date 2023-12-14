Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Your Reporter

Atavia covers Englewood, Chatham and Auburn Gresham.



Ashburn native Atavia Reed grew up spending weekends at Gertie’s Ice Cream and Ford City Mall. These days, you can find her having a cup (or two) of coffee at Kusanya Cafe, typing away at Soul Veg City or basking in the sun at Afro Joe’s. She loves talking about all things film, music and books.