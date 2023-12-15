Downtown
Featured
Woman’s $3.99 Goodwill Vase Sells For $107,000 At Chicago Auction House
Jessica Vincent’s thrift store find turned out to be a rare piece of Carlo Scarpa-designed Italian glass. “This is just my Christmas miracle,” she said.
Things To Do
Ward Politics
River North Migrant Shelter Still Being Considered Despite Mayor’s Denials, Alderman Says
The Mayor’s Office was not being “entirely truthful” when officials said a shelter at Marina City wasn’t being considered, Ald. Brendan Reilly said.
Downtown Alderman Pleased After City Abandons ‘Terrible’ River North ‘Migrant Hotel’ Plan
The city considered converting Hotel Chicago into a shelter with more than 1,000 migrants, Ald. Brendan Reilly said. The Mayor’s Office denied it.
Alderpeople Ask, ‘Where’s The Beef’ On Revived Department Of Environment?
The renewed department would have no power to enforce environmental laws at first, but the mayor will announce a plan to boost those powers before…
A Neighbor To Know
The Voice Of The CTA Hits 25-Year Milestone Of Telling Us Where We Are
CHICAGO — It’s been 25 years since a Milwaukee man strolled into a Chicago studio to record the thousands of directions, delays and warnings that…
Local Groups
33 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: A Taste Of Soul, Pilsen Brew-Ja Crawl, Yoga In The Sky And More
Usher out October with a bar crawl along 18th Street, a South Side farm fest, a Dark Hollywood tour at Oz Park and more.