Block Club Chicago is seeking a motivated and results-oriented Account Executive to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for growing advertising revenue by acquiring new customers at a local level, while implementing tactics and strategy to maintain new customers and partners. This position is ideal for an early to mid career professional with a proven track record of goal achievement, organization, hustle, and success.

This role, part of Block Club’s revenue team, is a customer facing and outbound role designed to expand the Block Club Chicago advertising footprint. We’re excited to consider candidates with diverse professional experience and expertise in a variety of key areas that are applicable to the effort at hand in increasing ad sales in 2024 along with an eagerness to learn — but enthusiasm for virtual or face-to-face engagement with potential Block Club customers is a must. Please apply even if you don’t meet all of the below criteria, and use your (optional) cover letter to tell us more about why you’d be a good fit. This role reports directly to Block Club’s Director of Sales, Zack Heydorn.

Responsibilities:

Local New Business Development: Develop and implement strategies to engage potential local Chicago advertisers through calling, meeting, and discovery.

Advertising Revenue Benchmarks: Generate a pipeline of local advertising opportunities and execute strategic plans to close business and ad sales in order to reach quarterly benchmarks.

Ad Campaign Construction: Develop, build, and deliver ad campaign proposals to prospective customers.

Market Outreach: Engage with prospects to build relationships, while educating them and the market on Block Club Chicago as a company and advertising outlet.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with the development, editorial, marketing teams, and other stakeholders, to ensure alignment of advertising programs with content offerings and other organizational strategies.

Qualifications:

Proven Zest For Success: Proven experience in a role where goal attainment and hustle in a fast-paced environment can be articulated.

Outbound Momentum: Proven performance in public outreach including phone calls, email communication, social media navigation for prospecting new potential customers, contacts, and ad dollars.

Customer-Centric Approach: Deep understanding of advertising customer needs and motivations, with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences and building long-term relationships with customers.

Marketing Acumen: Knowledge of advertising strategies and sales techniques, including digital marketing, email newsletter advertising, social media, and sponsorship partnerships, to drive advertising sales.

Organization: A proven efficiency at managing multiple communication funnels, pipelines, projects, tasks, and other essential outreach.

Excellent Presentation And Communication Skills: Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to craft persuasive messaging, develop engaging advertiser communications, and present data-driven insights and results of advertising campaigns.

Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment, adapting to changing circumstances and priorities with a positive and proactive attitude.

Location:

This position is based in Chicago and requires the person to live in the Chicago area, though working from home is common. There is an expectation of several days of in-person work at our Downtown office to work alongside and collaborate with colleagues, as well as outbound meetings with potential customers as the role demands for success.

Compensation:

Salary range is $50-55,000, commensurate with experience, including a bonus commission compensation structure, plus full benefits, which include:

12 weeks fully paid family leave

High quality Medical, Dental, and Vision plans at an affordable cost

Generous vacation package

Financial support and time off for career development

Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility

A 401(K) retirement plan with matching contributions

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

Block Club believes the diversity of our community is a fundamental strength of our region. Our mission is best fulfilled when we embrace diversity as a value and a practice. We maintain that achieving diversity requires an enduring commitment to inclusion that must find full expression in our organizational culture, values, norms and behaviors. Throughout our work, we will support diversity in all of its forms, encompassing but not limited to age, disability status, economic circumstance, ethnicity, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. View our 2023 Staff Diversity Report here.

How To Apply

Please submit all application materials via this form. [blockclubchi.co/AccExJob]

Applications will be accepted until January 31.

About Block Club

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, reader-funded newsroom dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

Our newsroom was founded in 2018 by former DNAinfo Chicago editors and reporters after the award-winning site abruptly shuttered. We decided to call ourselves Block Club because we felt it reflected our mission: to build community through truly ground-level reporting of the city’s neighborhoods.

In just five years, Block Club has transformed from scrappy startup to one of the most-read news organizations in Chicago by being responsive to the city’s neighborhoods. Our team of 26 full-time journalists publish more than a dozen stories daily from every corner of the city and inform Chicagoans through our neighborhood newsletters, “It’s All Good” podcast and our “On The Block” TV show.

Block Club has been named Editor & Publisher’s Best News Site, LION’s Publisher of the Year, INN’s Community Champion of the Year and we are proudly home to Chicago’s 2021 Journalist of the Year.