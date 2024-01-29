UPTOWN — A developer is asking the city’s approval to turn a vacant Uptown lot into a five-story apartment building.

The proposal calls for an apartment building at 936 W. Leland Ave. with 30 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to plans shared by Ald. Angela Clay’s 46th Ward office.

Rents would be $1,750-$4,000. Three affordable units would be in the building, the minimum required in development projects requiring a rezoning. Developers can include half of their required affordable units if they build affordable units off-site, pay into a fund that finances affordable housing or if they make the planned affordable units eligible for very low-income renters.

The building would also include a rooftop terrace, six parking spaces and 35 bike parking spaces, according to Clay’s office.

A vacant property on Leland Avenue could make way for a five-story apartment building. Credit: Google Maps

The development would come to a vacant lot on Leland Avenue east of Sheridan Road and near Arai Campus Park. The property was last sold for $1.4 million in 2018 to a Nevada-based real estate firm, property records show.

Clay’s office is looking for community input on the proposal before announcing her decision on the development proposal and rezoning request. To give feedback on the proposal, click here.

