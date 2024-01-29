ANDERSONVILLE — On the morning of July 24, 1915, Margaret Condon was running late.

The head switchboard operator at Western Electric, a company that manufactured telephone parts, Condon was supposed to board the S.S. Eastland passenger ship to head to a company picnic.

Condon arrived just in time to see the Eastland capsize in the Chicago River, killing 844 passengers, nearly all of them Western Electric workers or their family members. The ship never left the dock.

Condon spent the next 34 hours at her switchboard, fielding calls from her colleagues and the family members of Western Electric workers trying to determine if their loved ones had died.

Condon’s vigil serves as the namesake for “Switchboard: Missed Connections from the S.S. Eastland,” a new puppetry show created by Annie Share and Sivan Spector premiering this weekend at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave.

The show is a fusion of Share and Spector’s aesthetics as artists. Share has been a member of the Neo-Futurist ensemble since 2020 and serves as the company’s associate artistic director, and Spector is an educator, actor, clown and puppeteer. In “Switchboard,” they portray themselves on stage, even when operating the puppets.

“It was really important to us in telling the story of the Eastland disaster to bring the voices and narratives of other people, other historical figures actually tied to the crash, into the room without actually pretending to be them,” Share said. “So we were excited about this idea of puppetry as a vessel for bringing those voices into the room without actually being those voices.”

The large puppets in the show represent Condon, the switchboard operator, and Leander Leighton, one of the original investors of the S.S. Eastland.

“Margaret represents someone who’s trying actively to remember and honor memory and legacy, and [Leighton is] someone who’s trying to bury it,” Share said. “Something we’re talking about is the tension between these two figures and the desire to have memory live on or hide it away and how that tension shows up in each of us.”

Shadow puppet representing Leander Leighton and a toy ship in “Switchboard.” Credit: Anna Gelman

Share’s interest in the Eastland disaster sparked when she was working as a Segway tour guide Downtown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eastland memorial site on the Riverwalk was one of the stops on her Haunted Segway Tour.

“It’s shrouded in mystery for so many people in Chicago,” she said. “No one I ever mentioned it to had any idea what I was talking about.”

The erasure of memory is one of the core themes of “Switchboard.” Spector compares the relative lack of knowledge about the Eastland disaster with the way the Titanic, a maritime disaster that occurred just a few years before the sinking of the Eastland, is seared in our cultural consciousness.

“One of the questions that we’re asking is why do so few people remember this moment in Chicago history,” Spector said. “Why do we remember certain things in our own lives? How do we misremember certain things in our own lives? How do we misremember things in our history? I think we’re still trying to answer that question for ourselves.”

In researching the disaster, Spector and Share became curious about the connections between the disaster and Western Electric, the telephone parts company that had commissioned the ship trip in the first place. The disaster occurred at a time when telephones were beginning to become household items.

“It was this moment where progress was taking over and people didn’t stop to think, ‘Is this good? Is this safe? Is this benefiting humanity?’” Spector said. “I think that that’s continued over the last 100 years, and is something that I’ve found to be very personal in my own life and the stories that I tell in the show about the implications of technology.”

That theme of technology and the legacies of what we create plays into the visual and physical performance, as well.

“We’re playing around with a lot of rudimentary technology in the show, and puppetry is a version of that,” Spector said. “We’re using flashlights. We’re using overhead projectors to make shadow puppets. We’re using hand and rod puppets. It all blends together into talking about how the things we create take on a life of their own.”

Share said she and Spector found the trial that followed the disaster particularly interesting. Throughout its existence, the Eastland had changed hands and lakes so many times that there was no clear point of blame for the disaster.

“There was this very weird argument by the defense in the trial that was like, ‘Well, the Eastland capsized in the Chicago River, but a couple years before, the Chicago River reversed its flow from going into Lake Michigan, so if this happened in the river but that river doesn’t exist, then maybe there’s no way for us to even talk about this disaster,’” Share said. “That’s something we’re talking about in the show, too — different layers of bureaucracy and miscommunication and how we get away with things that maybe we shouldn’t because of how they’re passed down in history.”

Share said she hopes audience members leave the show encouraged to allow “things that are taking up space in their brain” to sit and resonate, and to resist the urge to try to move on from things quickly.

“I think it’s just growing more comfortable with knowing that maybe there’s not some sort of final way to move on from emotional or traumatizing experiences,” Share said. “That’s uncomfortable, and that’s part of life. Giving ourselves the grace to feel those things is important.”

“Switchboard: Missed Connections from the S.S. Eastland” begins this weekend at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. Current shows are sold out, but the theater is offering waitlists for each performance. More information can be found at the Neo-Futurist website.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: