CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson has again extended the deadline for migrants to leave city-run shelters, giving over 14,000 people at least another month before they are evicted from 28 shelters.

It’s the third delay in Johnson’s plan to institute a maximum 60-day stay in city shelters. Two previous deadlines were postponed because of severe winter weather.

The new eviction dates are tiered, with some extended through April, officials announced Monday.

Over 5,600 migrants who have an exit date of Jan. 16-Feb. 29 will get a 60-day extension from their original deadline. About 2,100 migrants scheduled to leave shelters March 1-28 will get a 30-day extension.

Anyone entering the shelters starting Monday will receive the standard 60-day notice, city officials said.

The city will also implement two check-ins for migrants in shelters, said Brandie Knazze, commissioner for the city’s Department of Family & Support Services. One will be two weeks after a person receives a 60-day notice and the second will be two weeks before their exit date, Knazze said.

Those meetings will involve “questions about access to resources and networks of support beyond shelter,” as well as screening for extension eligibility, Knazze said. People can potentially receive an extension based on “progress to permanent or stable housing, severe weather conditions, disability, pregnancy or maternal health, gender based violence, medical isolation and bereavement,” Knazze said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a press conference about further extending the migrant shelter eviction deadline at City Hall on Jan. 29, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The announcement comes after a group of alderpeople called on the administration to rescind its 60-day policy altogether. Sixteen City Council members signed a letter urging Johnson to get rid of the deadlines and improve conditions across all 28 city-run shelters.

The eviction policy poses a “significant threat to the health and safety of new arrivals” who are “relying on shelters for their continued safety,” they wrote in the letter.

“To stand by the decision to impose 60-day limits on shelters without addressing these systemic issues leaves new arrivals without options for housing or shelter,” the letter reads. “This situation simply should not be acceptable.”

Johnson did not say the extension was specifically in reaction to that letter, but instead said it was the result of his administration being “nimble and flexible” because the shelter limit is part of a “broader strategy.”

“We want to give every person and every single family that has come to our city enough time to process their work authorization, find housing [and] start a new life in our great city,” Johnson said.

The 60-day limit for migrant shelter stays was announced in December. At the end of that period, migrants still in their assigned shelter would have to return to the city’s “landing zone” in the South Loop and start the process over to be placed at a shelter.

The first wave of shelter evictions was set to begin Feb. 1 after being pushed back twice in January during dangerously cold weather. About 1,900 people would have been evicted from shelters on that date, with another 961 on Feb. 2, according to city data previously provided to Block Club.

Of the 1,929 people set to be evicted Feb. 1, 723 of them are connected to rental assistance or in some process of finding housing, Knazze said.

Hundreds of newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the Near West Side as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The uncertainty has caused panic across the shelters as migrants reported receiving sporadic eviction notices penned on Jan. 22. Volunteers at the shelters previously told Block Club the notices left people scrambling with no little to no guidance from the city on where to go next.

At the time, the Mayor’s Office explained it was finalizing changes to the 60-day policy and would announce new information in the coming weeks.

The city has not opened any new migrant shelters since Dec. 22, citing budget constraints. As the migrant crisis continues to cost Chicago $1.5 million a day, the city is attempting to switch its strategy to “outmigration and resettlement services.”

In the meantime, the city is still waiting for the state to provide 2,000 migrant shelter beds as part of $160 million in funding announced in November.

A state-funded shelter at a former CVS in Little Village opened in January with room for about 230 people. Johnson said Monday he remained confident the state will provide the promised shelter beds, but he didn’t answer when asked if he thought the process was moving fast enough.

“We all know we need to move as quickly as possible. We have daily conversations. The state, the county, the city … talk on a regular basis. And, you know, I’m grateful for the partnership that we have,” Johnson said.

