CITYWIDE — The Democratic National Convention is ramping up efforts to get Chicagoans involved by launching a neighborhood ambassadors program.

Neighborhood ambassadors will serve as liaisons between the community and convention leadership, spearheading volunteer recruitment for the convention and hosting neighborhood events, according to a news release. There will be representatives from each of Chicago’s 77 community areas.

Applications are live on the host committee’s website and will close Feb. 9.

The convention is Aug. 19-22 and will be centered around two locations: The McCormick Place Convention Center will host daytime party business, and the United Center will be used for evening events.

To help pull off the DNC, the convention will need the help of about 12,000 volunteers. The neighborhood ambassadors program is the host committee’s first big push to fill that roster while engaging with residents.

Maurice (Mo) Green is Senior Director of Civic & Community Engagement for the Host Committee. Credit: Provided

Maurice Green, host committee senior director of Civic and Community Engagement, told Block Club the program will provide the community with a direct line of communication to the committee while allowing neighborhood leaders to shine.

“I think that this program is really great in that it puts the power back in sort of community leaders and … gives them an opportunity to lead sort of on a national stage,” Green said.

Neighborhood ambassadors must live in the community they are applying to represent and will be required to answer a series of questions about their record of volunteerism, community engagement and leadership experience, Green said.

“We want folks that are experts, that sort of have an ability to … build capacity and have established networks in their community,” Green said.

The program extends to select Chicago suburbs, with 23 spots available among the northern, western and southern suburbs.

The position requires an average of five to 10 hours of work a week, and each ambassador will be charged with recruiting at least 50 of the 12,000 volunteers needed for the convention.

Ambassadors will also be tapped to host outreach events in their neighborhoods, like community conversations where residents can learn more about the convention and other ways to get involved.

“We’re open to interpretation about what that looks like. … I think that’s something that is intentionally sort of open ended. Because … the experts are these community leaders that we’re hoping will apply to this program,” Green said.

Hundreds of reporters at the United Center for a tour of the 2024 convention grounds. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

It remains to be seen if the host committee will host an event in each of Chicago’s 77 communities, but Green said his team plans to visit Rogers Park down to Pullman and “everything in between.”

Although ambassadors are volunteers, there will be incentives such as cash prizes and credentials to the DNC in August for the top three recruiters. Other rewards include “priority volunteer assignments” for the convention and an invitation to a private party for both ambassadors and volunteers, Green said.

Those who can’t be an ambassador can still sign up to volunteer. Volunteers must be 16 or older and can be tapped to do security or event check-in, help the media logistics team and more.

Chicago was announced as the 2024 DNC Host City in April, beating out Atlanta and New York City after local leaders lobbied hard for about a year to bring the convention here. The city has hosted 25 political conventions, 11 DNC conventions and, most recently, the 2012 NATO Summit.

The last time the DNC was in Chicago was in 1996 at the United Center, where then-President Bill Clinton was nominated for reelection.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:



