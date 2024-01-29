AVONDALE — A casual steakhouse unveiled a new wine bar and small plates menu that takes the place of a COVID-era market inside the restaurant.

Smoque Steak at 3310 N. Elston Ave., which opened last year, recently renovated its interior welcome area and market, turning it into a 30-seat wine bar for social gathering, co-owner Barry Sorkin said.

The renovation and wine bar pivot was always an idea for the owners, who also run popular Smoque BBQ in Old Irving Park, Sorkin said. Smoque Steak closed at the beginning of January for construction, reopening Jan. 10.

“We knew from day one it was something we wanted to do. … It did not make sense to have that much square footage to the market anymore,” Sorkin said. “So we said, ‘How quickly could we turn it into a wine bar?’ Turns out it was nine days.”

The meatballs small plate is served with Lion’s Mane mushrooms and garlic shallot cream sauce, and garnished with fried shallots and parmesan. Credit: Provided

The bar comes a rotating wine list, a small plates menu and on-tap cocktails. Casual dinner options like Nashville hot chicken and smash burgers — things that may not be quite right for the adjoining steakhouse restaurant but are “perfectly OK” for a wine and cocktail bar, Sorkin said — will be added to the bar menu soon.

Bites on the bar menu include meatballs ($15), poutine ($15), tuna and beef carpaccio ($17) and bruschetta-style baguettes ($12). Bar patrons can still order off the main menu.

The pivot was inspired by neighbors and customers who kept asking for a bar and more communal space with a casual vibe, Sorkin said.

“The reception has been great. We always wanted to be a neighborhood and a social gathering area,” Sorkin said. “It’s a huge thing for the neighborhood and will help us be more part of the community.”

The market sold kitchen items, raw cuts of steak and other takeout options to make a steak dinner. It was designed to be COVID-friendly, but it’s clear the community was ready for a bar, Sorkin said.

While the market is now gone, to-go cocktails and ready-to-eat steaks will still be available to buy online or in person.

“We’re so grateful for how well the neighborhood has received this concept and getting more face time with people,” Sorkin said. “It’s more conducive to chit chatting and getting to know one another. At the end of the day, that is what the restaurant is about.”

The steakhouse is an offshoot of Smoque BBQ, an award-winning unassuming counter spot at 3800 N. Pulaski Road that’s known for its tender smoked brisket and pulled pork. It celebrated its 15th anniversary last year.

