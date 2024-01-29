EDGEWATER — A crisis pregnancy center is opening in Edgewater, which could make it harder for residents to access a full slate of options for reproductive health care, abortion access advocates said.

Anti-abortion group Aid For Women is opening its second Chicago location at 6145 N Broadway in Edgewater, a few blocks away from the neighborhood’s Planned Parenthood clinic, 5725 N. Broadway.

Aid For Women operates seven other centers in Illinois. The religious nonprofit advertises free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds as well as pregnancy counseling to help visitors make a “fully informed decision,” according to its website. But it doesn’t provide referrals for abortion care under any circumstances.

Aid For Women does not need a license from the state to operate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. It also doesn’t need to ensure visitors’ personal health information remains confidential, said Lisa Battisfore, founder of Reproductive Transparency Now. The organization’s separate donation website states it empowers women to “choose life,” and the group is founded on the faith and teachings of Catholicism.

“The problem is that Aid For Women presents themselves as medical care providers that have options, but that’s not what they are,” said Battisfore, whose group previously held protests at Aid For Women’s Loop location. “Their goal is to convince people not to have abortions, with whatever tools they have at their disposal.

“They can’t provide care in the client’s best interest because they’ve already decided what’s best for you before they’ve even met you.”

Aid For Women didn’t respond to requests for comment. The organization’s leaders have previously told Block Club its website is clear it does not provide abortion services or referrals.

It’s common for crisis pregnancy centers to open near licensed clinics to divert patients away from places where they could receive reproductive services that include abortion, Battisfore said.

When Aid For Women locations open near Planned Parenthood clinics, it leads to more people protesting outside Planned Parenthood clinics to try to dissuade patients from getting abortions, said Katie Stanczykiewicz, director of government relations at Planned Parenthood Illinois.

Aid For Women operates locations near Planned Parenthood clinics in the Loop and in the Chicago suburbs of Flossmoor and Waukegan, Stanczykiewicz said.

In some cases, protestors have pretended to be Planned Parenthood workers to convince patients they’re at the wrong clinic and their appointment is actually down the street at the crisis pregnancy center, Stanczykiewicz said.

“It’s scary for our patients to see protestors outside, but it also causes concern for the staff who work in these buildings and for the neighborhood as a whole, since it creates more traffic and it’s not always the nicest people who are out protesting,” Stanczykiewicz said.

Planned Parenthood staff work with local police and elected officials to ensure they’re aware of how crisis pregnancy centers can impact services at nearby Planned Parenthood clinics, Stanczykiewicz said. They also make sure clinic staff is informed and prepared to help patients access care safely, Stanczykiewicz said.

“We’re upset that, for decades, crisis pregnancy centers have continued to use deception and fraud to get people in their doors to deny them abortion access,” Stanczykiewicz said. “Planned Parenthood will continue to support patients by providing them with information about all the options available to them and helping them safely visit our health centers for any kind of care they want to receive.”

There are nearly 100 crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois and more than 2,500 throughout the United States, according to a map developed by faculty members at the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia.

Nationally, about $89 million in state budgets went toward funding anti-abortion pregnancy centers in 2022, The Associated Press reported.

Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill empowering the state to prosecute and fine the operators of centers using deceptive practices. Anti-abortion groups sued to block the law, and Attorney General Kwame Raoul backed off plans to enforce it as part of a settlement.

Raoul said his office said can still investigate reports of fraudulent experiences at crisis pregnancy centers under the state’s consumer protection laws.

With the law on ice, reproductive advocates are continuing to raise awareness about these centers.

“The problem is that a lot of people don’t know anything about crisis pregnancy centers; even the term itself can be misleading because it sounds like somewhere you can get help if you’re dealing with an unplanned pregnancy,” said Quinn Michaelis, an Edgewater resident and a volunteer with Reproductive Transparency Now and Illinois Choice Action Team. “But they’re designed to provide false information to people so that they don’t seek out abortion care. They’re not actual licensed clinics and they don’t provide real healthcare.”

The issue of crisis pregnancy centers is more acute now that Illinois is a hub of abortion care in the Midwest after the fall of Row v. Wade allowed states to restrict abortions. People can use this online form to report a crisis pregnancy center they’ve visited if they feel they were wronged or deceived.

“I love that Edgewater is a progressive and diverse neighborhood,” Michaelis said. “Even though Chicago is kind of a safe haven for reproductive health care, it’s still constantly under attack and we just have to be vigilant about these kinds of things.”

How To Identify Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers:

Check the organization’s donation website, which often includes more direct language about the group’s goals, Battisfore said. Aid for Women states on its donation website the organization provides women with support to “choose life,” while its main website says it helps women make “a fully informed decision.”

If an organization states it doesn’t provide abortion referrals, it is likely an anti-abortion center, said Lizz Winstead, founder of Abortion Access Front.

If an organization offers abortion reversals, it shouldn’t be trusted, Winstead said. Abortion reversals can be dangerous and are not scientifically proven to work.

Check the online reviews to read about the experiences people have had at clinics, Winstead said. If you have a negative experience somewhere, leave a review to let other people know, Winstead said.

