CHICAGO — Yes, the rat hole drama continued into this week. Thankfully, a soaring bald eagle over the North Side may have stolen the show.

Besides Chicago’s latest peculiar animal stories, we’ve been covering news in every corner of the city.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.

A double exposure as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a press conference after the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Credit: Jim Vondruska/Block Club Chicago

Matt O’Shea, alderman of the 19th ward of Chicago, speaks to another alderman at the City Council meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Credit: Jim Vondruska / Block Club Chicago

John Catanzara, head of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, speaks to reporters at the City Council meeting in City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Credit: Jim Vondruska/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Dollar Store Crackdown Delayed, But Fight To Hold Shops Accountable Isn’t Over

Tonika Lewis Johnson poses for a portrait outside of 6529 S. Aberdeen St. in Englewood on Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Neighbors Melvin Walls and Harvey Becton speak in the 6500 block of South Aberdeen Street in Englewood on Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: How An Englewood Artist And Activist Is Helping Black Families Keep Their Homes

A bald eagle flies through the fog over the Chicago River near Horner Park on Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: There’s A Bald Eagle Soaring Over The North Branch Of The Chicago River

1035 W. 63rd St., formerly home to a Harold’s Chicken Shack, sits vacant and shuttered in Englewood on Oct. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chef Darryl Fuery prepares sausages at Haute Brats, 6239 S. Ashland Ave., in Englewood on Nov. 3, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Why Are There No Sit-Down Restaurants In Englewood?

Someone tried to fill in and cover up Chicago’s beloved “rat hole,” but Roscoe Village neighbors and fans dug it out to rescue it. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Has Rat Hole Mania Gone Too Far? Neighbors Ask Fans To Chill After A Wedding, Proposal And Shrine On Site

José Rivera Santiago poses for a portrait at his tent. Over thirty tents for unhoused residents are scattered throughout Humboldt Park’s namesake park on Jan. 4, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

José Rivera Santiago poses for a portrait in his tent. Over thirty tents for unhoused residents are scattered throughout Humboldt Park’s namesake park on Jan. 4, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Residents Of Humboldt Park Tent Encampment Are Finding Homes, But More Help Is Needed

Golden Gate neighborhood residents Deloris Lucas (left) and Cameron Barnes chat outside Lucas’ home on Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

130th Street in the Riverdale community area, where city officials are planning to create a multi-use path. Neighbors and community advocates have for years pressed the city to install sidewalks and other pedestrian and bike infrastructure in the area.

Read more: South Side Food Desert Still Waiting On Grocery Store After Developers Snagged $5 Million City Grant

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling speaks at a Jan. 23 community meeting in Chinatown. Credit: Kayleigh Padar/ Block Club Chicago

Read more: Top Cop Larry Snelling Reaffirms Support For ShotSpotter At Community Meeting

Bob Dolgan (left), Alison Hinderliter (middle), and Lili Pangborn (right) of the Newberry Library ook at Eastland Disaster artifacts on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: Maia McDonald/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Artifacts From Chicago’s Infamous Eastland Disaster Now On View At Newberry Library

Convention chair Minyon Moore, a Chicago South Side native and a Biden White House adviser and Clinton administration veteran, reiterated the importance of Chicago’s Blue Wall to a sea of reporters Thursday Jan. 18, 2024. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Hundreds of reporters at the United Center for a tour of the 2024 convention grounds. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Read more: Democratic National Convention Prep Underway As Leaders Push For ‘Blue Wall’ Success In Election

Longtime resident Aubrey Jones shows off a broken laundry machine at the Ella Flagg Young CHA Apartments, 4645 N. Sheridan Rd., in Uptown on Nov. 2, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Uptown CHA Seniors Win Fight For Working Washing Machines

Patrick Carroll, owner of Ophidian Tattoo Gallery. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Ophidian Tattoo Gallery Brings LGBTQ+-Owned Studio To Northalsted

Neighbors met at Christian Paschen Park during their two-year-long effort to rename the park after the Pollard family in Rogers Park on Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Neighbors ‘Ghosted’ By Park District As They Push To Honor Rogers Park’s First Black Residents

