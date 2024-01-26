CHICAGO — Yes, the rat hole drama continued into this week. Thankfully, a soaring bald eagle over the North Side may have stolen the show.
Besides Chicago’s latest peculiar animal stories, we’ve been covering news in every corner of the city.
See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.
Read more: Dollar Store Crackdown Delayed, But Fight To Hold Shops Accountable Isn’t Over
Read more: How An Englewood Artist And Activist Is Helping Black Families Keep Their Homes
Read more: There’s A Bald Eagle Soaring Over The North Branch Of The Chicago River
Read more: Why Are There No Sit-Down Restaurants In Englewood?
Read more: Has Rat Hole Mania Gone Too Far? Neighbors Ask Fans To Chill After A Wedding, Proposal And Shrine On Site
Read more: Residents Of Humboldt Park Tent Encampment Are Finding Homes, But More Help Is Needed
Read more: South Side Food Desert Still Waiting On Grocery Store After Developers Snagged $5 Million City Grant
Read more: Top Cop Larry Snelling Reaffirms Support For ShotSpotter At Community Meeting
Read more: Artifacts From Chicago’s Infamous Eastland Disaster Now On View At Newberry Library
Read more: Democratic National Convention Prep Underway As Leaders Push For ‘Blue Wall’ Success In Election
Read more: Uptown CHA Seniors Win Fight For Working Washing Machines
Read more: Ophidian Tattoo Gallery Brings LGBTQ+-Owned Studio To Northalsted
Read more: Neighbors ‘Ghosted’ By Park District As They Push To Honor Rogers Park’s First Black Residents
