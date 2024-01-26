GLADSTONE PARK — One of the city’s leading restaurant groups is returning to its culinary roots with the opening of Stefani’s Bottega Italiana Tuesday in Gladstone Park.

The fast-casual restaurant at 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave. — the ninth in the Stefani Restaurant Group’s portfolio — will specialize in housemade pasta, Roman-style pizza and Italian sandwiches, and it will feature a “pasta lab” and a retail area offering imported Italian ingredients.

“When my dad and his uncle first started in 1980, it was all Italian restaurants,” said Anthony Stefani, the restaurant group’s managing partner. “Then we added steakhouses, seafood and tacos.”

Among the group’s most famous restaurants: the iconic Gold Coast steakhouse Tavern on Rush, which closed in October 2022 after 25 years in business.

“Bottega gets us back to our roots and what put us on the map in the first place: showcasing authentic Italian cuisine,” Stefani said.

Chef Vincenzo Vottero of Stefani’s Bottega Italiana, 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided

Leading the kitchen at Stefani’s Bottega Italiana is Vincenzo Vottero, a Michelin-starred chef from Bologna, Italy, whose handmade tortellini earned him “Best Tortellini in Italy” at an annual festival. Vottero has been tapped as Stefani Group’s culinary director, as well.

Vottero will work alongside Stefani Group’s original pasta maker, Luis Loza, who has been producing pasta for the company since 1987. Bottega will serve as the pasta-making facility for the other Stefani Group restaurants.

Stefani said he was introduced to Vottero through his university Italian professor. After Stefani and other family members visited Vottero’s restaurant in Bologna, they brought him to Chicago to cook for a series of dinners at Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood in January 2023.

Vottero’s Bolognese tortellini stuffed with meat and Parmigiano-Reggiano and his lasagna — seven layers of spinach-infused noodles with Bolognese sauce — sold the family on the chef, as well as his passion and knowledge of regional Italian cuisine, Stefani said.

In addition to Vottero’s handmade pastas, Bottega will offer four to five pastas made in-house with the restaurant’s antique pasta machines, along with a selection of dried noodles, which can be paired with 10-12 sauces for a build-your-own dish experience.

Pizzas will be crafted from a 72-hour rise dough made with flours imported from Rome. It’s the same dough used at Bar Cargo, Stefani Group’s Roman-style pizzeria in River North.

That dough will also be used to make Bottega’s sandwich bread.

“It’s light and airy but holds the ingredients well,” Stefani said.

Freshly made pasta at Stefani’s Bottega Italiana, 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided

A few pre-made salads and desserts will be available, as well as Italian wines and beers. After ordering at the counter, customers can take their food to go or eat in the restaurant’s 50-seat dining room.

The company chose the Far Northwest Side location, formerly a fast-casual Persian restaurant, for its proximity to Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood, Stefani said. It’s a reasonable distance to the other businesses, as well.

Having a place where customers can not only watch pasta being made but also view the restaurant’s collection of antique Italian pasta machines has been in the works for a while, Stefani said.

The original Stefani’s restaurant in Lincoln Park featured an adjoining pasta shop that became the hub for its other restaurants’ pastas until it closed in 2004. The pasta-making operation moved to Stefani Group’s catering commissary, where it’s been since.

“This is a concept we’ve been talking about doing for so long,” Stefani said. “Every year when we go to Italy and visit these pasta shops, we’ve wanted to offer that kind of experience in Chicago. I’m excited this concept is finally taking shape.”

Stefani’s Bottega Italiana, 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave., will open in a former Persian restaurant in Gladstone Park. Credit: Google

Once Bottega is up and running, Vottero plans to host cooking and pasta making classes at the restaurant.

Stefani’s Bottega Italian will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sundays and 11- a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: