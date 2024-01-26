RIVERDALE — Far South Side neighbors are pressing the city to make good on pledges to build a Save A Lot near Altgeld Gardens, bringing a reliable source of fresh produce to their community for the first time in half a decade.

City officials approved nearly $5 million in community development grants last year for Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana to build a store at 13016 S. Rhodes Ave.

The site is located near the Altgeld Gardens public housing development, which — along with the broader Riverdale community area — has not had a grocery store since the Rosebud Farm Stand closed in 2018.

The community is “an extreme food desert,” Yellow Banana co-founder Michael Nance told Block Club in 2022. “… We think that bringing in fresh, healthy and affordable food options is going to be really key to helping address some of that community’s food insecurity issues.”

Officials initially estimated construction would take up to a year after the city approved the company’s grant application. City approval came through in February 2023, tentatively covering $4.87 million of the project’s $6.5 million total cost.

Nearly a year later, Yellow Banana is still working to meet the city’s grant requirements, and a timeline for construction has not been set, planning department spokesperson Peter Strazzabosco said. The company has not yet signed a development agreement nor received the funding, Strazzabosco said.

The Riverdale Save A Lot “is in pre-development as the developer addresses the requirements to execute [a development agreement] with the city,” Strazzabosco said in a statement.

Grant awardees have up to 18 months to sign development agreements after grants are approved, otherwise the city may pull the offer, Strazzabosco said. That means Yellow Banana’s deadline to sign an agreement would arrive this summer.

Golden Gate residents and advocates Cameron Barnes (left) and Deloris Lucas chat about the neighborhood’s needs and how to address them on the site of the proposed Save A Lot at 130th Street and Eberhart Avenue on Jan. 25, 2024. The lot remains vacant nearly a year after the city approved about $5 million in grants for the project. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

The past year has been turbulent for Yellow Banana, as the company faced backlash from neighbors who say the company is falling short of its promises to overhaul multiple stores in underserved South and West side neighborhoods.

The operator was also sued in federal court over unpaid bills and sold its stores in Florida, according to the Sun-Times.

Without signs of progress at 130th and Eberhart, neighbors wonder if their long-awaited grocery store is still a priority for the company and for local leaders, said Deloris Lucas, a Golden Gate neighborhood resident and founder of advocacy group We Keep You Rollin.

A new mayor and a new planning commissioner have taken over since Yellow Banana’s grants were approved, and “you see the problems that Yellow Banana is having” as it works to fulfill its pledge to revitalize six other Save A Lots in Chicago, Lucas said.

If the company is preoccupied with its other concerns, “I can understand — you’ve got to do that, too,” Lucas said. “But it puts our project even farther behind. What’s the likelihood that we’re planning for groundbreaking for a brand new store?”

Nance and spokespeople for Save A Lot did not respond to Block Club’s requests for comment.

130th Street in Riverdale. Rosebud Farm Stand, the neighborhood’s only grocery store, closed in 2018.

‘We’re Hungry, And We’re Tired Of Waiting’

As the Save A Lot plans linger, Riverdale residents frequent the Walmart in Pullman for their groceries, neighbors said. The supermarket is about a 10-minute drive up the Bishop Ford Freeway from the proposed Save A Lot.

But a Walmart trip takes Riverdale neighbors nearly an hour on public transit, requiring at least one bus transfer and about 15 minutes of walking. Then, with bags full of groceries, neighbors must make that same trek back home.

“You can’t do excess shopping — how are you carrying a household full of groceries on a [transit] commute?” said Cameron Barnes, a Golden Gate resident who ran for the 9th Ward City Council seat last year.

Barnes shops at grocery stores across Chicago and the south suburbs, as he owns a car, he said. Lucas lives with her niece — who buys their groceries in Hegewisch and Dolton — while Lucas supplements that with food from Meals on Wheels, she said.

Others who must travel outside the community for their groceries are frustrated with the lack of progress and want more frequent updates around the Save A Lot plans, neighbors said.

“We’re hungry, and we’re tired of waiting,” said Adella Bass, an Altgeld Gardens resident and health equity organizer. She called on Yellow Banana to host a community meeting and brief neighbors on the project’s status.

Even the Save A Lot’s ostensible competition is waiting for the grocery to open.

Smily’s Convenience Store, 507 E. 130th St. in Riverdale, as seen on Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Joe Muhammad, whose Smily’s Convenience Store neighbors the former Rosebud and the proposed Save A Lot, said the new grocer could offer fresh produce, accept EBT and provide other services his store does not.

A new store could also draw more customers to Muhammad’s own shop, he said. He’s seen a small uptick in customers since Rosebud closed, but he’s not worried about losing them if and when Save A Lot opens.

“The people need it,” Muhammad said. “I wish they would open soon, for the people. I feel bad for [my] customers.”

Other Riverdale neighbors aren’t so willing to welcome the low-cost grocer. Even as they lack easy access to groceries, some have doubts about the quality of service Save A Lot and its operator will provide.

“You’re telling us to take what [we] can get, and shoving Save A Lot down our throats,” Barnes said. “The caliber of Rosebud and Save A Lot is not the same.”

The concerns echo the frustrations of some residents in communities like Englewood, who were outraged when Yellow Banana replaced the closed Whole Foods at 63rd and Halsted streets with Save A Lot.

Neighbors want a community-led process to vet multiple options for Riverdale’s first grocery store in years, rather than “decisions being made for us,” Bass said.

“We appreciate the time and effort every party has put in, but we just have to make sure the grocery store fits our community, and not just [accept] whoever comes with the money,” Bass said.

Deloris Lucas, a Riverdale community advocate and founder of cycling group We Keep You Rollin, adjusts her scarf while sitting in Golden Gate Park, which neighbors her home. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

A Test Site For A City-Owned Grocery Store?

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced in September he was exploring the idea of a city-owned grocery store in an effort to address food inequities on the South and West sides.

Johnson’s pitch followed numerous grocery store closures, predominately in South and West Side neighborhoods — including Save A Lots in West Garfield Park, Austin, Auburn Gresham and Washington Park.

The city launched a feasibility study for such a store with the nonprofit Economic Security Project, the Mayor’s Office said in September.

The study’s findings are expected this spring and will be shared with community members, City Council and other advocates “across the food equity ecosystem,” Strazzabosco said this week.

Some neighbors are hesitant to be guinea pigs for the mayor’s plans — and others are totally opposed to the idea, whether on the Far South Side or elsewhere.

“Nobody wants that,” said Ena Jones, a Roseland resident and owner of Roots and Vine Produce and Café, which has a long-term goal of opening a location near Altgeld Gardens.

A city-owned store “would definitely block out anybody who wants to be in the grocery business — now you’re competing with the city for funding,” Jones said.

Barnes thinks a municipal grocer is a “great idea,” and would “love to see it tried out” so Johnson’s administration can gather data on whether the idea can succeed across the city.

But he’s uncertain whether Riverdale is an ideal testing ground. If the store fails, it could deter future experiments which aim to meet the community’s needs, he said.

“I don’t want this to turn into something negative,” Barnes said. “When this city-owned grocery is tested on the South Side by folks that have been marginalized, oppressed and depressed for decades, [others may say], ‘They should never have put this over here with people that have not respected the space.'”

Bringing a city-owned grocery to Riverdale is “a hard pill to split,” as Lucas isn’t familiar with any other examples of the idea “which I could look at and critique,” she said.

“How long would it take for [Johnson] to implement something like that, versus us building a brand new store?” Lucas said. “This neighborhood has never had a [full-service], brand new grocery store. That’s what we really want — not something in between.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: