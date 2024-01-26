LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors are stepping up to support Goliath, a German shepherd seriously injured this month when a driver hit him near Koz Park.

Goliath, 3, and his human, Antonio Ortega, frequently visit Kosciuszko Park, commonly referred to as Koz Park, 2732 N. Avers Ave. The two are inseparable, and Goliath follows Ortega everywhere and joins him at work, Ortega said.

Earlier this month, Goliath ran after a truck while the two were on their way to work, he said. It all happened so fast and, before Ortega knew it, his dog whined in pain and was hit by the truck, he said.

“The damage was so bad that the vet needed to do an emergency surgery and cut off his right front leg,” Ortega said in Spanish. “Goliath has been slowly recovering, but he doesn’t want to go outside. I think he feels sad and is adjusting to his new reality.”

The surgery cost about $9,000, Ortega said. He doesn’t have pet insurance and cobbled together a down payment thanks to friends who lent him the money, he said. Ortega owns his own recycling company, but after a slow year and business expenses, he didn’t have extra to pay for the unexpected surgery.

Members of the Koz Park dog community, which has become a tight-knit group after the park’s dog area was installed in 2021, rallied to help Ortega cover the expensive surgery, neighbor Richard MacDonald said.

MacDonald started a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the surgery costs. It’s raised $4,450 so far, and dozens of frequent dog park users have shared well wishes and donations for Goliath.

Goliath, 3, poses for a funny picture. Credit: Provided

“It’s something no dog owner wants to see happen to any dog,” MacDonald said. “It’s someone we know and love, and it’s a shame to see Goliath in a little bit of a different state. … It’s been amazing to see the outpouring of love and support, and that kind of makes you feel good that if this happened to you, you would have this community behind you as well to help when possible.”

MacDonald and neighbor Mark Harris, who helped form a donation plan, have given flyers to neighboring businesses and posted news about the GoFundMe at the park and on nearby street corners to spread the word, he said.

It’s emblematic of the group’s “beautiful community spirit” that has supported neighbors in other ways in recent years, too. From dog sitting to snow shoveling the park area in recent weeks, the group is always looking out for each other, MacDonald said.

The community support for Goliath has been wonderful to see, Ortega said.

“At the park, everyone knows us, and Goliath loves going there, so seeing this support from everyone, I am very grateful,” he said. “It’s a real community.”

You can donate to Goliath’s surgery fund here.

