CHICAGO — A group of alderpeople are calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration to rescind a 60-day stay limit at city shelters housing migrants.

The first evictions under that policy are scheduled for Feb. 1, after having been pushed back twice in January during dangerously cold temperatures. About 1,900 people could be evicted from shelters on that date, with another 961 facing eviction Feb. 2, according to city data provided to Block Club last week.

On Thursday, 16 alderpeople signed onto a letter urging Johnson to eliminate the deadlines and improve conditions at the almost 30 city-run shelters housing migrants.

The eviction policy poses a “significant threat to the health and safety of new arrivals” who are “relying on shelters for their continued safety,” according to the letter.

“To stand by the decision to impose 60-day limits on shelters without addressing these systemic issues leaves new arrivals without options for housing or shelter,” the letter reads. “This situation simply should not be acceptable.”

The letter comes as asylum seekers face confusing and uncertain situations over when they might be forced to leave shelters, Block Club has reported.

Migrants and volunteers said this month the changing deadline for leaving shelters has created “panic,” with communication from the city limited to single-page eviction notices in Spanish, often passed out just a day or two before shelter stays are up.

A notice given to a migrant staying at the Social Club shelter. The notice outlines that the city has established a time limit for shelter stays, after which people must leave. This notice extends a migrant’s stay by one day because of extreme weather conditions. Credit: Provided

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), who organized the letter effort, said he and other alderpeople have heard about similar concerns in recent weeks from mutual aid groups and other advocates. He said the city should pause any scheduled evictions and “reevaluate” the eviction policy when the weather warms up this spring.

“There’s a real concern that if the evictions move forward, you’ve got people who can’t find a place to live and are effectively going to be out on the streets, in tents, at parks under viaducts, trying to find a way to sustain themselves,” said Vasquez, who chairs the City Council’s immigration committee. “Fundamentally, we don’t think that’s the direction to go in as a city.”

During a post-council news conference Wednesday, Johnson said the 60-day limit was launched last year in tandem with resettlement efforts overseen by the state of Illinois. Although thousands have found permanent housing outside the shelter system or left Chicago entirely, newly arrived asylum seekers continue to outpace available beds, officials have said.

Johnson said the city is continuing “to review” the 60-day limit, but he defended its effectiveness.

“Since we implemented that policy, 1,100 families-plus have migrated out on their own. We had people in our shelter from 2022. There were 50 or so still left; I think we’re down to four,” he said. “So part of this is also to help encourage migrants to do what they have been doing, demonstrating a great amount of resilience and drive, to find and experience a better life here.”

The city’s largest migrant shelter, 2241 S. Halsted St., on Dec. 18, 2023. A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after becoming sick at the shelter. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Thursday’s letter also implores Johnson to work to improve conditions at the 27 city-run shelters housing asylum seekers. A 28th shelter that opened earlier this month in Little Village is being funded by the state.

Alderpeople are continuing to hear reports of inadequate food options, bed bug and rodent infestations and persistent medical issues at various shelters, the letter said.

That includes the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St., where 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero was living when he fell ill and died at Comer Children’s Hospital on Dec. 17.

The Pilsen shelter, which opened in October, has been the subject of complaints about health concerns and inhumane conditions. The building was housing more than 2,500 people as of last week, according to a city briefing report.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who signed into Thursday’s letter, said he agrees the city is not equipped to handle the people who continue to arrive here. But that doesn’t mean migrants should be kicked out of shelters in the middle of winter, he said.

“This is a federal problem that a municipality is being asked to solve, and we just don’t have the resources for it,” Villegas said. “So I get it from a from a budget standpoint, but from a humanitarian standpoint, we got to make sure that we’re acting as a welcoming city.”

An estimated 34,887 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago since August 2022, according to daily census numbers provided by a city spokesperson. About 14,337 people are living in a temporary shelter or at O’Hare Airport.

Block Club’s Mack Liederman and Madison Savedra contributed.

