Chicago police respond after two teenage Innovations High School students were fatally shot in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot and killed Friday afternoon near their Downtown school.

At 12:25 p.m., a group of students were leaving Innovations High School, 17 N. State St., when people inside a dark-colored sedan and an SUV pulled up, stepped out and fired shots, Jon Hein, deputy chief of police, said at a news conference.

Two Innovations students — 17 and 16 years old — were shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where they died, Hein said.

The attackers fled southbound, Hein said. They are not yet in custody.

A woman walking Downtown had her jacket grazed by a bullet, Hein said.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” Hein said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Support Local News!

Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Why Is There A Bald Eagle Soaring Over Chicago?
Why Is There A Bald Eagle Soaring Over Chicago?
Episode play icon
Why Is There A Bald Eagle Soaring Over Chicago?
Episode play icon
Chicago Likely Cracking Down On Dollar Stores
Episode play icon
The Chicago Neighborhood With No Restaurants
Episode play icon
Could A Ride-Sharing Network Help Get Chicago Students To School?
Episode play icon
Grammy Winner J. Ivy And ‘The Beautiful Village’ Of Poetry
Search Results placeholder

Twitter @mack_liederman