CHICAGO — Two teens were shot and killed Friday afternoon near their Downtown school.

At 12:25 p.m., a group of students were leaving Innovations High School, 17 N. State St., when people inside a dark-colored sedan and an SUV pulled up, stepped out and fired shots, Jon Hein, deputy chief of police, said at a news conference.

Two Innovations students — 17 and 16 years old — were shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where they died, Hein said.

The attackers fled southbound, Hein said. They are not yet in custody.

A woman walking Downtown had her jacket grazed by a bullet, Hein said.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” Hein said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

