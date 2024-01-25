NORTHALSTED — A tattoo studio aiming to create a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ people recently opened in Northalsted — and it’s the only queer-owned tattoo shop in the neighborhood.

Ophidian Tattoo Gallery opened in September at 3732 N. Broadway, the storefront next door to Charlie’s Nightclub.

The private studio takes its name, Ophidian, from a scientific classification for snakes. It draws inspiration from the reptile’s ability to shed its skin while undergoing transformation, owner Patrick Carroll said.

“That transformation and rebirth is really connected to where I’m at in my tattooing journey,” Carroll said.

Carroll started tattooing 13 years ago at a studio in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, before moving to Philadelphia in 2013 and then Chicago in 2021. But his experiences within the industry have been “toxic” and riddled with unsupportive bosses who created stressful environments for their artists, Carroll said.

Carroll is aiming for a more inclusive environment, which starts with asking customers’ pronouns in their intake form and hiring staff that reflect the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I welcome everyone into the shop as if they’re my friend,” Carroll said. “I really appreciate every person who comes into this space, and I want them to know it.”

Carroll also focuses on creating a calming atmosphere because getting a tattoo can be stressful for some people, he said.

“A lot of tattoo shops have loud music and a lot going on so that it’s like sensory overload,” Carroll said. “But getting a tattoo can be anxiety-inducing, and you’re going to be in pain for hours, so I want to make this experience as comfortable as possible.”

Patrick Carroll’s workspace at Ophidian Tattoo Gallery. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Carroll, who has built a following of clientele since moving to Chicago, said sales at Ophidian were great for the first few months, but December and January have been his slowest months in 10 years, he said.

To bring in more customers, Carroll has been offering discounted flash tattoos from his collection of drawings, he said. He’s also relied on the LGBTQ+ community for business, advertising in Facebook groups like the Chicago Queer Exchange.

“And the queer community really came through from that,” Carroll said. “Queer people are my people. I posted our sales were down and they were like, ‘We will save you.’ It’s crazy how much exposure I got from posting, but it brought a lot of people in.”

Ophidian is also bringing in new artists and an apprentice so the shop can sell more tattoos, Carroll said. Addie Kat specializes in illustrative designs while Zach Ryan does realism, Carroll said.

“They’re so talented and will bring in a lot of people to the shop,” Carroll said. “I’m very excited to work with them.”

Carroll, who lives in Lakeview, said he chose the studio’s location to address the lack of LGBTQ+-owned tattoo shops in Northalsted.

“I didn’t like that there wasn’t a queer-owned studio in this super queer neighborhood,” Carroll said. “It’s so important for queer people to be able to get a tattoo in an environment that gets them.”

Ophidian Tattoo Gallery is open 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The shop does not offer walk-in tattoos. Information on booking appointments and other details are available on Ophidian’s website.

