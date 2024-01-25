LINCOLN SQUARE — Ald. Matt Martin’s (47th) participatory budget vote is underway, and this year’s ballot was created with help from the ward’s youth council.

Each year, Martin’s office sets aside up to $200,000, or roughly the cost of two projects, from the ward’s funds for public infrastructure projects for the community to vote on as part of its participatory budget process. Neighbors can register to vote here.

Teens cab vote in the budget process, and the 47th Ward’s youth council led the design of the ballot, Mark said.

“It’s very important to Ald. Martin to bring the youth into the democratic process, both in terms of voting, but also in terms of telling us what they want to see,” said Josh Mark, Martin’s chief of staff.

Oliver DeMarea, a 15-year-old student at Lane Tech, got involved in the ward’s youth council in 2022 and helped design this year’s ballot.

“We go to these different locations, mostly intersections, and we see what’s dangerous and what are the potential accidents that can happen,” DeMarea said. “Then we sort of narrow down a list of the ones we think that have the most risk and are the most in need of safety improvements.”

DeMarea doesn’t drive and usually walks or rides his bike to school, he said. That informed his input when helping design the ballot, which is aimed at making streets safer from drivers for people who get around like he does, he said.

“A lot of young people feel like we don’t really have a voice in local government or that people don’t always appreciate what we have to say,” DeMarea said. “The youth council is just really great for people our age because we get to meet people who go to different high schools who live in the ward and we get to improve our community together.”

This year’s ballot:

$100,000 for pedestrian and safety improvements at Addison Street and Claremont Avenue

This would add curb extensions and possibly speed feedback signals at the intersection of Addison Street and Claremont Avenue, which doesn’t have a traffic signal. The intersection is one block east of Lane Tech High School and one block south of Bell Elementary School.

$120,000 for a pedestrian countdown signal at Wilson and Ashland Avenues

One of the corners of this intersection has a daycare. Improvements could include pushbuttons that activate audible and “vibrotactile” signals to inform pedestrians of their ability to cross.

$100,000 for bike boxes along Lincoln Avenue

This item would fund cycling improvements at signalized intersections along Lincoln Avenue in the form of green painted bike boxes. Bike boxes are designated areas at a signalized intersection that provide cyclists with a safe and visible way to get ahead of queuing traffic during the red signal phase.

$72,000 for traffic calming on Ainslie Street between Western and Damen avenues

This stretch of Ainslie Street sees increased vehicular speeds with drivers using it as a cut-through to avoid Lawrence Avenue. Slowing traffic via calming improvements will provide an important cycling connection between the future Lincoln Avenue protected bike lane west of Western Avenue and existing cycling facilities on Leavitt and Damen avenues.

$120,000 for a contraflow bike lane on Wolcott from Berteau to Leland avenues

Wolcott is a calm residential street that features a traffic light to cross Montrose, making it a safe alternative for people feeling unsafe cycling on the Damen bike lane. The contraflow lane would allow cyclists to use Wolcott Avenue northbound as well as southbound, connecting to the existing Berteau Neighborhood Greenway to the south and the incoming Leland Neighborhood Greenway.

$100,000 for curb extensions at Montrose and Greenview avenues

Curb extensions extend the sidewalk out into the parking lane to decrease the distance pedestrians need to cross, increasing pedestrian visibility to oncoming cars and decreasing traffic speeds.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: