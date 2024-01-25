WICKER PARK — John Latino, the co-owner and culinary force behind popular Wicker Park restaurant The Bongo Room which helped elevate brunch beyond just bacon and eggs, died this month. He was 58.

With friend and business partner Derrick Robles, Latino launched The Bongo Room in 1993 at 1560 N. Damen Ave. under the Blue Line tracks in the storefront currently home to Stan’s Donuts.

The restaurant quickly became a staple of ’90s Wicker Park, serving up pancakes and eggs to the neighborhood’s many musicians and artists. Robles and Latino later moved it a few blocks away to its current location at 1470 N. Milwaukee Ave; a second location in Andersonville has been open for more than a decade.

Friends and former co-workers remembered Latino as a man who was passionate about cooking and developing recipes and loved interacting with his staff — many of whom he stayed in touch with for decades.

“At the end of the day, John just really wanted to cook and have people come to his place and talk to them and smile. He wasn’t in it for the chef fame or the Instagram food pictures or whatever,” said Manao Davidson, who worked as a Bongo Room server for several years starting in the mid-’90s. “He was just always very steady and good and wonderful and supportive.”

Derrick Robles, Gabrielle Shelton and John Latino in 1994 Credit: Provided/Derrick Robles

‘A Daytime Cheers’

Robles and Latino met in fall 1992 at the Pump Room in the Gold Coast, Robles said. Robles was working as a server, and Latino, who was studying at Kendall College, had gotten an internship in the kitchen.

The two started dating, and while their romantic relationship lasted only a few years, they became lifelong friends.

Robles said it was Latino’s dream to open his own restaurant. When the opportunity arose to take over the lease at 1560 N. Damen Ave., he jumped on it.

Robles was initially hesitant about getting involved in the restaurant, but he told Latino he would help out as much as possible. That decision led to a business partnership spanning more than 30 years.

“He just said, ‘Thank you so much. I’ll take whatever I can get.’ And that was kind of the start, and what was his dream became my dream pretty quickly,” Robles said. “I really began to fall in love with it and I really loved what John and I were doing together.”

The duo opened Bongo Room in 1993. The first year and a half was rough, Robles said. He and Latino struggled to bring in new customers, and at one point they considered closing the business.

That changed when Latino developed an adventurous new menu featuring the types of breakfast dishes The Bongo Room eventually became known for, such as lemon yogurt pancakes and a roasted red pepper and feta eggs Benedict.

“There were maybe 10 items on the menu, seriously that small, but people really liked it,” Robles said. “That was the beginning of the change. Soon after that people started to notice us, to talk about us, and everything started to change at that point.”

As business grew, customers starting lining up for tables in the cramped storefront under the “L” tracks. That’s when Robles and Latino hired their first server, an art student named Gabrielle Shelton who lived in the neighborhood.

Tables at the original Bongo Room space on Damen Avenue in 1996. Credit: Derrick Robles/Provided

Shelton and Robles worked the front of house while Latino did pretty much everything in the kitchen, Shelton said.

“I got to get into the nitty gritty with them as they were starting the business, and they were just so much fun,” said Shelton, who is now a sculptor in New York City. “John was such a workaholic, and he was just in the kitchen all the time. And he had such a great attitude, and he was really funny. He had just like, the driest wit and he would have me in stitches.”

Like Wicker Park, The Bongo Room became a hangout for artists, especially musicians and producers from the nearby Idful Music studio, Shelton said.

“It felt like a daytime Cheers or something,” Shelton said. “We knew everybody and everybody gossiped with us, chatted with us, and also it had all those glass windows, so you could see everyone coming, like, ‘Oh, look, here comes Casey’ or, you know, ‘Here comes Joaquin,’ or whoever it was. It was so fun.”

A defining moment in The Bongo Room’s history took place in fall 1994.

Local rock musician Liz Phair had released her seminal “Exile In Guyville” album the previous year and was being profiled for a Rolling Stone cover story. One of the interviews took place over blueberry pancakes at The Bongo Room, which the article described as a “favorite Wicker Park hangout with an earthy, crunchy feel.”

While just a small detail, that shoutout helped put the brunch restaurant on the map, Robles said.

“That literally is what changed everything for us. We never had the chance to thank her because we never saw her again. But we owe a lot of our success to Liz Phair,” Robles said. “And of course, John’s menu.”

‘A Really Magical Period’

Throughout his career at The Bongo Room, Latino was constantly developing dishes, friends and former co-workers said.

Robles said Latino could be shy, and it was rare for him to be the first person to strike up a conversation. Instead, he showed off his passion and personality through his food.

“I think that was truly how he spoke to people. I mean, he really didn’t use his words. He used his talent, his talent and cooking. That was how he spoke to people,” Robles said. “And that was how they fell in love with him.”

By 1997, Latino and Robles had outgrown their space on Damen. They connected with a customer who leased them a storefront down the street at 1470 N. Milwaukee Ave. The Bongo Room has been open in that Wicker Park location ever since.

The expansion was rocky at first. The restaurant ran out of food the first weekend and “probably the next three weekends,” Robles said. But he and Latino eventually found their groove and started hiring staff — many of them artists from the neighborhood who had been frequenting The Bongo Room for years.

In 2003, Robles and Latino launched a second Bongo Room in the South Loop. They later opened their third location at 5022 N. Clark St. in Andersonville.

“The early 2000s, it was just a really magical period when life was good. And the restaurant was busy. We started working with all these amazing people,” Robles said.

Derrick Robles and John Latino with Bongo Room staff in 1999 Credit: Provided

Two of those people were Davidson, today an actor in Los Angeles, and Megan Stielstra, a writer and editor at Northwestern University Press.

Both women talked about how influential The Bongo Room was for them as they figured out their personal and artistic identities — and how the community they found there remains intact decades later.

“They were family. They are family,” Davidson said. “You know, John and Derek were only a few years older than me at the time. And so they were like big brothers, and we’ve remained in each other’s lives this entire time.

“For the last 25 or so years through my leaving Chicago, getting married, having children, all that stuff as life goes on, they’ve always been sort of the constant.”

Stielstra said she was struck over the years by how dedicated Latino was to his craft, although he remained humble and unassuming about it.

“You would try to compliment him and and he would just brush it off. And I remember making him sit down and being like, ‘No, you have to take this love. You made something great. You have to let us tell you,'” said Stielstra, who worked at The Bongo Room for over a decade.

Latino and Robles had their own strengths and talents, former employees said. Robles managed the front of house, where “he knew everybody’s name and he knew everybody’s story,” Shelton said. Latino oversaw the kitchen and the regular spring and fall menu updates.

And even when employees thought their time at The Bongo Room was coming to an end or they didn’t necessarily need the day job anymore, they kept coming back to work, Stielstra and Davidson said.

“I still wanted to be there. I still wanted to be a part of everything. And, you know, it wasn’t really work working there. You know?” Davidson said. “I hate to overuse the word ‘family,’ but in the ’90s, that’s what it was.”

That spirit was present in 2018, when The Bongo Room celebrated its 25th anniversary and Stielstra, Davidson, Shelton and other former employees participated in an oral history for the Reader.

People flew to Chicago that year from all over the country to celebrate the restaurant and its legacy, a bond that continues today, Stielstra said.

“When we found out about the loss of John, I mean, it was like a kind of a phone tree activated around the country,” Stielstra said. “I’m on group conversations right now with people in California and Florida and New York and London just to be able to talk and remember John.”

John Latino and Derrick Robles (middle) with former Bongo Room staff at the restaurant’s 25-year anniversary party in 2018 Credit: Provided

Robles and Latino closed the South Loop Bongo Room in 2019. The Andersonville location and the original Wicker Park outpost remain in business.

Robles said he’s trying to piece together what the future of The Bongo Room could be without Latino — a thought he admits is overwhelming.

Latino’s dedication and presence were a vital part of the business, as were the recipes he refined season after season, he said.

“He poured his heart and soul into these restaurants,” Robles said. “He really did.”

For Stielstra, Latino’s legacy lives on in the lessons she learned while working at The Bongo Room, ones that still impact her life today.

“What I learned from John and Derrick was to make good, beautiful things with people that you care about,” Stielstra said. “And to just even think of that seemingly small value and how it’s permeated every single thing I’ve done in my life. You make beautiful things with people that you care about — that’s what that space was.”

