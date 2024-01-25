CHICAGO — Madonna is coming to Chicago next week with her Celebration Tour, and local businesses are hosting a variety of events to celebrate the iconic Material Girl.

The pop icon is taking the stage at the United Center Feb. 1-2 amid the North American leg of her tour, which serves as a retrospective of her four-decades-long career. It’s also her first arena tour since 2015-16’s Rebel Heart Tour.

From drag brunches to trivia nights and dance parties, Block Club rounded up events for Madonna fans to celebrate — and unlike her concerts, they’ll likely start on time.

Madonna Drag Brunch at Kik Kat

11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club, 3700 N. Halsted St.

The popular Kit Kat Lounge is hosting drag brunches this weekend ahead of Madonna’s Chicago shows, and visitors will have a chance to win tickets to her show. Performers include Kinley Preston and Faleasha Savage. Tickets for the brunch package cost $64.45 and are available here.

Madonna Week at Atmosphere

Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Atmosphere, 5355 N. Clark St.

Atmosphere, home to the popular MadonnaRama night, is going all out for M’s return with a week-long celebration. The party starts 8 p.m. Jan. 31 with a pre-show dance party. The bar is also hosting pre-games for the concert 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1-2. The festivities will culminate with a post-concert MadonnaRama dance party 4-11 p.m. Feb. 4. More information here.

Madonna Trivia

9 p.m. Feb. 6

Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted St.

Trivia Tuesday at Sidetrack is hosting a Madonna edition where participants can win a gift card to the Men’s Room. Sidetrack will play exclusively Madonna videos in its Glass Bar from 8 p.m. onward, with trivia starting at 9 p.m. More info is available here.

Madonna Drag Brunch At Macy’s Walnut Room

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 3

Macy’s Walnut Room, 111 N. State St.

Chicago drag superstars are coming together for a Madonna-themed drag brunch at Macy’s Walnut Room. Performers include Detox, a Madonna superfan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame; Laila McQueen, also from “Drag Race;” Helvetikah Blak and Pixel. Tickets cost $20 and are available here.

Madonna Drag Brunch At Lark

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4-5

Lark, 3441 N. Halsted St.

Lark is hosting a Madonna-themed drag brunch with Pixel that will have bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, bellinis and sangrias. Pixel will perform classic Madonna songs and sport looks inspired by the singer. Reservations can be made here.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: