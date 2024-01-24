UPTOWN — The laundry machines are finally working.

After a three-year fight, residents of a low-income Chicago Housing Authority building for older people have fully functioning washing machines and dryers.

Now, residents at the Ella Flagg Young Apartments are hoping the CHA addresses other longstanding problems with their building.

Older people at the 235-unit building, 4645 N. Sheridan Road, began publicly protesting in July 2022 to bring attention to the complex’s inadequate laundry facilities, poor heating and pest infestation.

The Ella Flagg Young CHA Apartments, 4645 N. Sheridan Road, in Uptown on Nov. 2, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A single washer and dryer were installed in the building in February, the same week residents staged a second protest against building conditions. Those were later replaced by 14 commercial washers and dryers in March. But shortly after installation, many of the machines stopped working.

As of December, laundry rooms with a washer and dryer are available on floors two, five, eight, 11, 14, 17 and 19 of the 21-story building. None of the machines operated for almost a year before the protest 11 months ago, residents said. In November, only three of the seven laundry rooms had fully functioning washers and dryers.

“The only time you get one [machine] is late at night or early in the morning,” longtime resident Obrey Jones, 86, said in November. “I was in the exercise room Saturday, and a woman said she’s tired of going out to the laundromats. These people are too old to be doing that.”

Out of order signs like this one were displayed on laundry machines throughout the building before the problem was resolved. Credit: Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago

The nearest laundromat to the building is Wash U Coin Laundry on North Magnolia Avenue, roughly eight blocks from the apartment complex, a trek some residents chose to make.

Before the machine repairs, Amanda Ehrenford, a 25-year tenant at Ella Flagg, described the building’s laundry facilities as unpredictable.

The washer and dryer “works now on my floor, but we don’t know if we can trust them to keep working,” Ehrenford said.

At times, Ehrenford commuted by bus to Lakeview to do her laundry as she couldn’t walk to Wash U Coin Laundry.

Jones attributes the recent machine repair to the pressure exerted on the building’s management by the tenant union. Founded in 2021 to protest the conditions in the building, the union has been instrumental in advocating for improvements, Jones said.

Hispanic Housing Development began managing the building in September 2021. Its contract includes “management of 20 senior high-rise communities totaling 3,302 housing units across 24 buildings and 959 housing units of scattered sites for families across 283 buildings,” according to its website.

Hispanic Housing has faced criticism of its management of other buildings in the city, including a Rogers Park senior living high rise where three residents died during a heat wave when management refused to turn on the air conditioning. The nonprofit’s housing for older people has also been the subject of complaints from residents, a 2019 Block Club investigation revealed.

Representatives of Hispanic Housing did not respond to several email and phone inquiries.

CHA officials said in a November statement that the laundry issues were due to the building’s aging electrical system. An electrical contractor has been hired to determine the cause and continue to troubleshoot.

“The issue in the fall was the result of an electrical malfunction. It was not an appliance issue, as brand new, commercial-grade washers and dryers were installed in laundry rooms at Ella Flagg Young Apartments in March 2023 as part of a building-wide laundry room renovation. The issue was rectified and we have not had any further interruptions in service,” CHA spokesperson Matthew Aguilar said in a Jan. 12 email statement.

Aguilar said the CHA’s board approved a laundry appliance services contract for routine maintenance and repairs to ensure uninterrupted building operations.

While the laundry problem may have been addressed, residents continue highlighting issues, such as elevator breakdowns and insufficient heat circulation in the building.

In an incident unrelated to other problems in the building in December, a fire broke out in a fourth-floor unit, injuring three people. Fire Department spokesman Larry Merrit attributed the cause of the fire to the careless use of smoking materials near a couch.

“The tenants did what they needed to do and are continuing to do what they need to do to ensure that they have basic needs that are supposed to be part of the lease provided by the CHA,” said Shanna Landheart, housing organizer and founder of the East Lake Tenants Union who is working with the Ella Flagg Young residents.

Shanna Landheart speaks with resident Erin Ehrenford of the Ella Flagg Young Apartments in Uptown about the conditions of their building in February 2023. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Landheart was motivated to help the residents after seeing a tenant pushing her laundry cart in the middle of winter.

“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ and she said, ‘I have to go do laundry’ and that she was walking down Sheridan to go to her son’s house,” Landheart said.

Since 2021, Landheart has aided the Ella Flagg Young tenants in protests, aiming to empower residents to be in control of their living conditions. However, for that to be possible, the CHA’s treatment of its buildings must be addressed, she said.

“Our larger issue is with the CHA,” Landheart said. East Lake Tenants Union is “in buildings on the North Side, South Side, East Side and West Side, and we’re seeing the same chronic issues in these buildings.”

Other concerns within the Ella Flagg Young building include an infestation of rats and cockroaches. Jones said this year marks the worst he has witnessed the pest problem.

“A lot of people moved out because they couldn’t take it,” Jones said.

Jones said that due to irregular monthly meetings with building management and the slow response in fixing the facilities, it’s challenging to have confidence that additional issues like pests or heating will ever be resolved.

Longtime resident Aubrey Jones says he is committed to stay and advocate for better conditions at the Ella Flagg Young Apartments. Credit: Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago

Still, Jones continues to stay to ensure that living conditions improve for the residents who come after him.

“I want to try to make things better,” Jones said. “I can move out anytime I want, but I don’t want to move out. I want to make it better for the rest of the people that live here.”

